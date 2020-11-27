Near perfect ratings in NBA 2K history
November 27, 2020
Back in the day, the NBA 2K series was far more generous awarding 98s and 99s.
In the most recent iterations of the basketball game, however, it’s become much harder for players to receive near-perfect ratings.
Below, you can check out all the near-perfect ratings in NBA 2K history. You’ll see a lot of familiar names there.
NBA 2K1
Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR
NBA 2K2
Paul Pierce (Boston): 98 OVR
Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 99 OVR
Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 98 OVR
NBA 2K3
Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
NBA 2K4
Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 99 OVR
Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
NBA 2K5
Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 99 OVR
Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR
Tracy McGrady (Houston): 98 OVR
Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 98 OVR
NBA 2K6
Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR
Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 99 OVR
NBA 2K7
LeBron James (Cleveland): 98 OVR
Dwyane Wade (Miami): 98 OVR
Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
NBA 2K8
Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 98 OVR
NBA 2K9
Chris Paul (New Orleans): 99 OVR
Kevin Garnett (Boston): 99 OVR
Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 99 OVR
LeBron James (Cleveland): 99 OVR
NBA 2K12
LeBron James (Miami): 98 OVR
NBA 2K13
LeBron James (Miami): 98 OVR
NBA 2K14
LeBron James (Miami): 99 OVR
NBA 2K15
LeBron James (Cleveland): 98 OVR
NBA 2K19
LeBron James (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
2K21
LeBron James (LA Lakers): 98 OVR
