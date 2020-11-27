Back in the day, the NBA 2K series was far more generous awarding 98s and 99s.

In the most recent iterations of the basketball game, however, it’s become much harder for players to receive near-perfect ratings.

Below, you can check out all the near-perfect ratings in NBA 2K history. You’ll see a lot of familiar names there.

NBA 2K1 Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR

NBA 2K2 Paul Pierce (Boston): 98 OVR

Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 99 OVR

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 98 OVR

NBA 2K3 Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 98 OVR

NBA 2K4 Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 99 OVR

Shaquille O'Neal (LA Lakers): 98 OVR

NBA 2K5 Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 99 OVR

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR

Tracy McGrady (Houston): 98 OVR

Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 98 OVR

NBA 2K6 Kevin Garnett (Minnesota): 99 OVR

Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 99 OVR

NBA 2K7 LeBron James (Cleveland): 98 OVR

Dwyane Wade (Miami): 98 OVR

Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 98 OVR

NBA 2K8 Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 98 OVR

Tim Duncan (San Antonio): 98 OVR

NBA 2K9 Chris Paul (New Orleans): 99 OVR

Kevin Garnett (Boston): 99 OVR

Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers): 99 OVR

LeBron James (Cleveland): 99 OVR

NBA 2K12 LeBron James (Miami): 98 OVR

NBA 2K13 LeBron James (Miami): 98 OVR

NBA 2K14 LeBron James (Miami): 99 OVR

NBA 2K15 LeBron James (Cleveland): 98 OVR

NBA 2K19 LeBron James (LA Lakers): 98 OVR