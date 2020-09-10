USA Today Sports

Duncan Robinson is the most improved player this season, according to NBA 2K21

Duncan Robinson is the most improved player this season, according to NBA 2K21

Duncan Robinson is the most improved player this season, according to NBA 2K21

NBA players making huge year-to-year improvements is a common occurrence, though a lot of the time, it’s hard to predict who exactly is going to be taking that leap.

Just look at this season as a prime example. Who could have foreseen Duncan Robinson going from playing 161 total minutes as a rookie with the Miami Heat to becoming a starter for them in a campaign where they made it to the Eastern Conference Finals, all while turning into arguably the best shooter in the league?

Or what about Devonte Graham, who went from averaging 4.7 points as a rookie to 18.2 points this year and becoming one of the most exciting young guards in the East?

Using NBA 2K21’s help, we put together a list of which players have made the biggest jumps from last season to this year. Check out the most improved players in the game in the gallery below.

