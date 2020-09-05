The fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

One of the most important attributes the modern NBA player can have is speed, as getting easy buckets in transition can greatly improve an offense’s quality and efficiency.

The league has many well-known speed merchants, such as John Wall, Russell Westbrook and De’Aaron Fox, who possess lightning quickness getting up and down the floor.

With NBA 2K21 releasing this week, we put together this list showing how the game ranked the fastest players in the league. Check it out below.

1. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97

2. Russell Westbrook, Houston Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 96 / OVR: 96

3. Jared Harper, New York Speed: 93 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 92

3. Ja Morant, Memphis Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92

5. Derrick White, San Antonio Speed: 94 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 91

6. Jordan Bone, Detroit Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90.5

6. Tremont Waters, Boston Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90.5

8. John Wall, Washington Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90

9. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5

10. James Harden, Houston Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 89 / OVR: 89

11. Josh Okogie, Minnesota Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 81 / OVR: 88.5

11. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia Speed: 93 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88.5

11. LeBron James, LA Lakers Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.5

11. Collin Sexton, Cleveland Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.5

15. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 88

15. Darius Garland, Cleveland Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

15. Ish Smith, Washington Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88

18. Damian Lillard, Portland Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87

19. Chris Clemons, Houston Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86