The fastest players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

By HoopsHype staff |
September 5, 2020
One of the most important attributes the modern NBA player can have is speed, as getting easy buckets in transition can greatly improve an offense’s quality and efficiency.
The league has many well-known speed merchants, such as John Wall, Russell Westbrook and De’Aaron Fox, who possess lightning quickness getting up and down the floor.
With NBA 2K21 releasing this week, we put together this list showing how the game ranked the fastest players in the league. Check it out below.
1. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento
Speed: 97 / Speed with the ball: 97 / OVR: 97
2. Russell Westbrook, Houston
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 96 / OVR: 96
3. Jared Harper, New York
Speed: 93 / Speed with the ball: 91 / OVR: 92
3. Ja Morant, Memphis
Speed: 92 / Speed with the ball: 92 / OVR: 92
5. Derrick White, San Antonio
Speed: 94 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 91
6. Jordan Bone, Detroit
Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90.5
6. Tremont Waters, Boston
Speed: 91 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90.5
8. John Wall, Washington
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 90 / OVR: 90
9. Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 83 / OVR: 89.5
10. James Harden, Houston
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 89 / OVR: 89
11. Josh Okogie, Minnesota
Speed: 96 / Speed with the ball: 81 / OVR: 88.5
11. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Speed: 93 / Speed with the ball: 84 / OVR: 88.5
11. LeBron James, LA Lakers
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.5
11. Collin Sexton, Cleveland
Speed: 89 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88.5
15. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Speed: 90 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 88
15. Darius Garland, Cleveland
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
15. Ish Smith, Washington
Speed: 88 / Speed with the ball: 88 / OVR: 88
18. Damian Lillard, Portland
Speed: 87 / Speed with the ball: 87 / OVR: 87
19. Chris Clemons, Houston
Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86
19. Derrick Rose, Detroit
Speed: 86 / Speed with the ball: 86 / OVR: 86