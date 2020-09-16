Kyle Kuzma and Mike Conley had the biggest rating drops in NBA 2K21

In the NBA, it’s always disappointing when a major offseason pickup turns out to be a bust or when a young player full of potential regresses when they should still be improving.

But that has been the case with Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz and Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers this year. The former was expected to provide Utah with the elite backcourt they were so craving thanks to his experience and production, while the latter was thought to be a potential third star for L.A. But neither of those things has come close to happening this season.

As such, the two players’ ratings in the popular NBA 2K series has seen a huge drop-off from 2K20 to 2K21. Conley and Kuzma are tied for the biggest drop in rating, both falling eight points from last year.

Other players who have (rightfully) fallen in ranking in the game include Draymond Green, Al Horford and Marc Gasol.

For the full list of the players who had the biggest downgrades in ratings in NBA 2K this year, just check out the list below.

1. Mike Conley, Utah OVR: 79 (-8)

1. Kyle Kuzma, LA Lakers OVR: 76 (-8)

3. Draymond Green, Golden State OVR: 79 (-7)

4. JaMychal Green, LA Clippers OVR: 72 (-6)

5. Blake Griffin, Detroit OVR: 83 (-5)

5. Victor Oladipo, Indiana OVR: 82 (-5)

5. DeMarcus Cousins, free agent OVR: 81 (-5)

5. Al Horford, Philadelphia OVR: 80 (-5)

5. Marc Gasol, Toronto OVR: 77 (-5)

5. Ed Davis, Utah OVR: 72 (-5)

5. Nenê, free agent OVR: 72 (-5)

5. Dennis Smith, New York OVR: 72 (-5)