USA Today Sports

NBA 2K21: The average rating of each team

NBA 2K21: The average rating of each team

Gallery

NBA 2K21: The average rating of each team

September 15, 2020- by

By |

Using NBA 2K21 ratings, we have compiled a ranking of every team’s average rating, which is a good way of figuring out who exactly the most talented squads in the league are.

Two of the Top 3 finishers shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the two L.A.-based teams are loaded with top-end talent and serviceable role players, though many might find No. 3, the Dallas Mavericks, surprising.

Then again, with a tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Pozingis leading the way, maybe we shouldn’t be that shocked.

No. 4, the Philadelphia 76ers, also might surprise some, but Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons’ ratings catapulted the team up the average rankings.

And fifth-place, the Milwaukee Bucks, might be a bit underrated, though in hindsight, after their 4-1 series defeat to the Miami Heat in Round 2 of this year’s playoffs, maybe they’re rated just right.

For the full list, check out the gallery below.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Video Games

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home