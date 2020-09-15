NBA 2K21: The average rating of each team

Using NBA 2K21 ratings, we have compiled a ranking of every team’s average rating, which is a good way of figuring out who exactly the most talented squads in the league are.

Two of the Top 3 finishers shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the two L.A.-based teams are loaded with top-end talent and serviceable role players, though many might find No. 3, the Dallas Mavericks, surprising.

Then again, with a tandem of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Pozingis leading the way, maybe we shouldn’t be that shocked.

No. 4, the Philadelphia 76ers, also might surprise some, but Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons’ ratings catapulted the team up the average rankings.

And fifth-place, the Milwaukee Bucks, might be a bit underrated, though in hindsight, after their 4-1 series defeat to the Miami Heat in Round 2 of this year’s playoffs, maybe they’re rated just right.

For the full list, check out the gallery below.

1. Los Angeles Clippers: 77.2 Best player: Kawhi Leonard, 96

2. Los Angeles Lakers: 76.6 Best player: LeBron James, 97

2. Dallas Mavericks: 76.6 Best player: Luka Doncic, 94

4. Philadelphia 76ers: 76.4 Best player: Joel Embiid, 91

5. Milwaukee Bucks: 76.2 Best player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 97

6. Denver Nuggets: 76.0 Best player: Nikola Jokic, 90

7. Brooklyn Nets: 75.9 Best player: Kevin Durant, 90

7. Golden State Warriors: 75.9 Best player: Stephen Curry, 95

9. Boston Celtics: 75.8 Best player: Jayson Tatum, 87

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 75.8 Best player: Damian Lillard, 94

11. Indiana Pacers: 75.7 Best player: TJ Warren and Domantas Sabonis, 85

12. Phoenix Suns: 75.6 Best player: Devin Booker, 87

13. Toronto Raptors: 75.5 Best player: Pascal Siakam, 88

14. Houston Rockets: 75.4 Best player: James Harden, 96

15. Sacramento Kings: 75.3 Best player: De'Aaron Fox, 85

15. San Antonio Spurs: 75.3 Best player: DeMar DeRozan, 86

17. Atlanta Hawks: 75.2 Best player: Trae Young, 88

18. New Orleans Pelicans: 75.1 Best player: Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, 86

19. Miami Heat: 75.0 Best player: Jimmy Butler, 89

20. Oklahoma City Thunder: 74.8 Best player: Chris Paul, 88

20. Orlando Magic: 74.8 Best player: Nikola Vucevic, 86

22. Washington Wizards: 74.7 Best player: Bradley Beal, 88

23. Utah Jazz: 74.6 Best player: Donovan Mitchell, 88

23. Minnesota Timberwolves: 74.6 Best player: Karl-Anthony Towns, 90

25. Chicago Bulls: 74.5 Best player: Zach LaVine, 85

26. Memphis Grizzlies: 74.1 Best player: Ja Morant, 85

27. Cleveland Cavaliers: 73.3 Best player: Andre Drummond, 85

27. New York Knicks: 73.3 Best player: Mitchell Robinson, 81

29. Detroit Pistons: 73.2 Best player: Blake Griffin, 83