The slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

Speed is an important attribute for the modern NBA player, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be an effective player if you’re on the slow side.

Even in today’s game, a player can carve out an important role on an elite team even if their speed is lacking.

Just look at the list below, which features the slowest players in the NBA according to NBA 2K21’s rating system. The two slowest players in the league, per NBA 2K21, Brook and Robin Lopez, get big minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the best teams in basketball.

1. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

1. Robin Lopez, Milwaukee Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

1. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

1. Tacko Fall, Boston Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25

5. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26

6. Aron Baynes, Phoenix Speed: 30 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 27.5

7. Kelly Olynyk, Miami Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28

8. Joakim Noah, LA Clippers Speed: 40 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 32.5

9 Ersan Ilyasova, Milwaukee Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 34

9. Alex Len, Sacramento Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34

11. Meyers Leonard, Miami Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 34.5

12. Marc Gasol, Toronto Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 35

12. Tyler Zeller, San Antonio Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 35

14. Luke Kornet, Chicago Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5

15. Kyle O'Quinn, Philadelphia Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36.5

15. Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

15. Tyson Chandler, Houston Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

15. Rudy Gobert, Utah Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

15. Mitchell Robinson, New York Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5

20. Gorgui Dieng, Memphis Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37