The slowest players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

By
|
HoopsHype staff
September 7, 2020
Speed is an important attribute for the modern NBA player, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be an effective player if you’re on the slow side.
Even in today’s game, a player can carve out an important role on an elite team even if their speed is lacking.
Just look at the list below, which features the slowest players in the NBA according to NBA 2K21’s rating system. The two slowest players in the league, per NBA 2K21,
Brook and Robin Lopez, get big minutes for the Milwaukee Bucks, one of the best teams in basketball.
1. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Robin Lopez, Milwaukee
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Boban Marjanovic, Dallas
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
1. Tacko Fall, Boston
Speed: 25 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 25
5. Ivica Zubac, Los Angeles Clippers
Speed: 26 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 26
6. Aron Baynes, Phoenix
Speed: 30 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 27.5
7. Kelly Olynyk, Miami
Speed: 31 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 28
8. Joakim Noah, LA Clippers
Speed: 40 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 32.5
9 Ersan Ilyasova, Milwaukee
Speed: 42 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 34
9. Alex Len, Sacramento
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 34
11. Meyers Leonard, Miami
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 34.5
12. Marc Gasol, Toronto
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 32 / OVR: 35
12. Tyler Zeller, San Antonio
Speed: 44 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 35
14. Luke Kornet, Chicago
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 33 / OVR: 35.5
15. Kyle O'Quinn, Philadelphia
Speed: 38 / Speed with the ball: 35 / OVR: 36.5
15. Bismack Biyombo, Charlotte
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
15. Tyson Chandler, Houston
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
15. Rudy Gobert, Utah
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
15. Mitchell Robinson, New York
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 25 / OVR: 36.5
20. Gorgui Dieng, Memphis
Speed: 43 / Speed with the ball: 31 / OVR: 37
20. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Speed: 48 / Speed with the ball: 26 / OVR: 37