These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

Whenever a new edition of NBA 2K comes out, one of the most fun things to do is look around every team and find out what all of the league’s top players are rated.

Usually, this leads to a good amount of discourse and entertaining discussions about why certain players are rated what they are, and about who is overrated and underrated.

With NBA 2K21 coming out today, we have listed the Top 20 players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 97 OVR

1. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 97 OVR

3. James Harden (Houston): 96 OVR

3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 96 OVR

5. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 95 OVR

5. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 95 OVR

5. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 95 OVR

8. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 94 OVR

8. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR

10. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 91 OVR

11. Paul George (LA Clippers): 90 OVR

11. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 90 OVR

11. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 90 OVR

11. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 90 OVR

15. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 89 OVR

15. Klay Thompson (Washington): 89 OVR

17. Bradley Beal (Washington): 88 OVR

17. Donovan Mitchell (Utah): 88 OVR

17. Chris Paul (Oklahoma City): 88 OVR

17. Pascal Siakam (Toronto): 88 OVR

17. Russell Westbrook (Houston): 88 OVR