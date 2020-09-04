USA Today Sports

These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

Gallery

These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

September 4, 2020- by

By |

Whenever a new edition of NBA 2K comes out, one of the most fun things to do is look around every team and find out what all of the league’s top players are rated.

Usually, this leads to a good amount of discourse and entertaining discussions about why certain players are rated what they are, and about who is overrated and underrated.

With NBA 2K21 coming out today, we have listed the Top 20 players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Video Games

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home