These are the top players in the league, according to NBA 2K21

By HoopsHype staff |
September 4, 2020
Whenever a new edition of NBA 2K comes out, one of the most fun things to do is look around every team and find out what all of the league’s top players are rated.
Usually, this leads to a good amount of discourse and entertaining discussions about why certain players are rated what they are, and about who is overrated and underrated.
With NBA 2K21 coming out today, we have listed the Top 20 players in this year’s edition of the game, per their ratings. Check them out below.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee): 97 OVR
1. LeBron James (LA Lakers): 97 OVR
3. James Harden (Houston): 96 OVR
3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers): 96 OVR
5. Stephen Curry (Golden State): 95 OVR
5. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers): 95 OVR
5. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn): 95 OVR
8. Luka Doncic (Dallas): 94 OVR
8. Damian Lillard (Portland): 94 OVR
10. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia): 91 OVR
11. Paul George (LA Clippers): 90 OVR
11. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn): 90 OVR
11. Nikola Jokic (Denver): 90 OVR
11. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota): 90 OVR
15. Jimmy Butler (Miami): 89 OVR
15. Klay Thompson (Washington): 89 OVR
17. Bradley Beal (Washington): 88 OVR
17. Donovan Mitchell (Utah): 88 OVR
17. Chris Paul (Oklahoma City): 88 OVR
17. Pascal Siakam (Toronto): 88 OVR
17. Russell Westbrook (Houston): 88 OVR
17. Trae Young (Atlanta): 88 OVR