The leaders in the All-Star fan vote year by year

February 18, 2021
Being voted an NBA All-Star is an enormous honor obviously, and part of the reason why is because it’s so dependant on fan interaction, meaning players who have developed the strongest bonds with fans over the years are the ones who see themselves getting the most votes.
That’s how we’ve ended up in years past with way-past-their-primes
Yao Ming and Allen Iverson, just to name a couple, being voted into the All-Star Game.
Below, we present the player who has led the way in All-Star fan vote every year since 1974-75.
2021: LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry
2020: LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo
2019: LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic
2018: LeBron James (Cleveland)
Ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry
2017: LeBron James (Cleveland)
Ahead of Stephen Curry and James Harden
2016: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Stephen Curry and LeBron James
2015: Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Ahead of LeBron James and Anthony Davis
2014: LeBron James (Miami)
Ahead of Kevin Durant and Paul George
2013: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers)
Ahead of LeBron James and Kevin Durant
2012: Dwight Howard (Orlando)
Ahead of Kobe Bryant and Derrick Rose
2011: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Dwight Howard and LeBron James
2010: LeBron James (Cleveland)
Ahead of Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard
2009: Dwight Howard (Orlando)
Ahead of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
2008: Kevin Garnett (Boston)
Ahead of LeBron James and Dwight Howard
2007: LeBron James (Cleveland)
Ahead of Yao Ming and Kobe Bryant
2006: Yao Ming (Houston)
Ahead of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James
2005: Yao Ming (Houston)
Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Garnett
2004: Vince Carter (Toronto)
Ahead of Ben Wallace and Kevin Garnett
2003: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter
2002: Vince Carter (Toronto)
Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant
2001: Vince Carter (Toronto)
Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson
2000: Vince Carter (Toronto)
Ahead of Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson
1998: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Grant Hill and Karl Malone
1997: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Charles Barkley and Grant Hill
1996: Grant Hill (Detroit)
Ahead of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal
1995: Grant Hill (Detroit)
Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen
1994: Charles Barkley (Phoenix)
Ahead of Shaquille and BJ Armstrong
1993: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley
1992: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Charles Barkley and Larry Bird
1991: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing
1990: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing
1989: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Magic Johnson and Karl Malone
1988: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon
1987: Michael Jordan (Chicago)
Ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Magic Johnson
1986: Magic Johnson (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird
1985: Magic Johnson (LA Lakers)
Ahead of Moses Malone and Isiah Thomas
1984: Moses Malone (Philadelphia)
Ahead of Magic Johnson and Julius Erving
1983: Julius Erving (Philadelphia)
Ahead of Moses Malone and Magic Johnson
1982: Julius Erving (Philadelphia)
Ahead of Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas
1981: Julius Erving (Philadelphia)
Ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Eddie Johnson
1980: George Gervin (San Antonio)
Ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson
1979: George Gervin (San Antonio)
Ahead of Julius Erving and Marques Johnson
1978: Julius Erving (Philadelphia)
Ahead of David Thompson and Pete Maravich
1977: David Thompson (Denver)
Ahead of Julius Erving and Bob McAdoo
1976: Rick Barry (Golden State)
Ahead of John Havlicek and Bob McAdoo
1975: Bob McAdoo (Buffalo Braves)
Ahead of Walt Frazier and John Havlicek