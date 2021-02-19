The leaders in the All-Star fan vote year by year

Being voted an NBA All-Star is an enormous honor obviously, and part of the reason why is because it’s so dependant on fan interaction, meaning players who have developed the strongest bonds with fans over the years are the ones who see themselves getting the most votes.

That’s how we’ve ended up in years past with way-past-their-primes Yao Ming and Allen Iverson, just to name a couple, being voted into the All-Star Game.

Below, we present the player who has led the way in All-Star fan vote every year since 1974-75.

2021: LeBron James (LA Lakers) Ahead of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry

2020: LeBron James (LA Lakers) Ahead of Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

2019: LeBron James (LA Lakers) Ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic

2018: LeBron James (Cleveland) Ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry

2017: LeBron James (Cleveland) Ahead of Stephen Curry and James Harden

2016: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) Ahead of Stephen Curry and LeBron James

2015: Stephen Curry (Golden State) Ahead of LeBron James and Anthony Davis

2014: LeBron James (Miami) Ahead of Kevin Durant and Paul George

2013: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) Ahead of LeBron James and Kevin Durant

2012: Dwight Howard (Orlando) Ahead of Kobe Bryant and Derrick Rose

2011: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) Ahead of Dwight Howard and LeBron James

2010: LeBron James (Cleveland) Ahead of Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard

2009: Dwight Howard (Orlando) Ahead of LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

2008: Kevin Garnett (Boston) Ahead of LeBron James and Dwight Howard

2007: LeBron James (Cleveland) Ahead of Yao Ming and Kobe Bryant

2006: Yao Ming (Houston) Ahead of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James

2005: Yao Ming (Houston) Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Kevin Garnett

2004: Vince Carter (Toronto) Ahead of Ben Wallace and Kevin Garnett

2003: Kobe Bryant (LA Lakers) Ahead of Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter

2002: Vince Carter (Toronto) Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant

2001: Vince Carter (Toronto) Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson

2000: Vince Carter (Toronto) Ahead of Alonzo Mourning and Allen Iverson

1998: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Grant Hill and Karl Malone

1997: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Charles Barkley and Grant Hill

1996: Grant Hill (Detroit) Ahead of Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal

1995: Grant Hill (Detroit) Ahead of Shaquille O'Neal and Scottie Pippen

1994: Charles Barkley (Phoenix) Ahead of Shaquille and BJ Armstrong

1993: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley

1992: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Charles Barkley and Larry Bird

1991: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing

1990: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Larry Bird and Patrick Ewing

1989: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Magic Johnson and Karl Malone

1988: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Magic Johnson and Hakeem Olajuwon

1987: Michael Jordan (Chicago) Ahead of Dominique Wilkins and Magic Johnson

1986: Magic Johnson (LA Lakers) Ahead of Michael Jordan and Larry Bird

1985: Magic Johnson (LA Lakers) Ahead of Moses Malone and Isiah Thomas

1984: Moses Malone (Philadelphia) Ahead of Magic Johnson and Julius Erving

1983: Julius Erving (Philadelphia) Ahead of Moses Malone and Magic Johnson

1982: Julius Erving (Philadelphia) Ahead of Larry Bird and Isiah Thomas

1981: Julius Erving (Philadelphia) Ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Eddie Johnson

1980: George Gervin (San Antonio) Ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson

1979: George Gervin (San Antonio) Ahead of Julius Erving and Marques Johnson

1978: Julius Erving (Philadelphia) Ahead of David Thompson and Pete Maravich

1977: David Thompson (Denver) Ahead of Julius Erving and Bob McAdoo

1976: Rick Barry (Golden State) Ahead of John Havlicek and Bob McAdoo