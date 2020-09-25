These NBA All-Stars never received a single MVP vote

When it comes to breaking down the top players in the NBA on a year-to-year basis, there are tiers that must be followed.
There are reliable role players off the bench. There are the starters. There are All-Star level players. There are All-NBA guys.
And then there are the MVP candidates.
If you’ll notice, that means All-Stars and MVP-level performers are separated by two tiers. All-Star tier is good, but the dudes who receive MVP votes are simply on another plane of basketball existence.
Below, we take a look at All-Stars who never received a vote for MVP; there are some very familiar names on there.
Pau Gasol
Four-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star
Kyrie Irving
Two-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star
Al Horford
One-time All-NBA, five-time All-Star
DeMarcus Cousins
Two-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star
Maurice Cheeks
Four-time NBA All-Defensive Team, four-time All-Star
Kemba Walker
One-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star
Paul Millsap
One-time NBA All-Defensive Team, four-time All-Star
Eddie Jones
One-time All-NBA, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team, three-time All-Star
Dan Majerle
Two-time NBA All-Defensive Team, three-time All-Star