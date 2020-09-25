These NBA All-Stars never received a single MVP vote

When it comes to breaking down the top players in the NBA on a year-to-year basis, there are tiers that must be followed.

There are reliable role players off the bench. There are the starters. There are All-Star level players. There are All-NBA guys.

And then there are the MVP candidates.

If you’ll notice, that means All-Stars and MVP-level performers are separated by two tiers. All-Star tier is good, but the dudes who receive MVP votes are simply on another plane of basketball existence.

Below, we take a look at All-Stars who never received a vote for MVP; there are some very familiar names on there.

Pau Gasol Four-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star

Kyrie Irving Two-time All-NBA, six-time All-Star

Al Horford One-time All-NBA, five-time All-Star

DeMarcus Cousins Two-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star

Maurice Cheeks Four-time NBA All-Defensive Team, four-time All-Star

Kemba Walker One-time All-NBA, four-time All-Star

Paul Millsap One-time NBA All-Defensive Team, four-time All-Star

Eddie Jones One-time All-NBA, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team, three-time All-Star

Dan Majerle Two-time NBA All-Defensive Team, three-time All-Star

Richard Hamilton Three-time All-Star