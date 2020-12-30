Gone in 2020: Members of the basketball family who passed away this year
By HoopsHype staff |
December 30, 2020
David Stern
Longtime NBA commissioner died on January 1 at age 77
Robert Archibald
Archibald, who played two seasons in the NBA and had a solid career overseas, died on January 23 at age 39
Kobe Bryant
One of the GOATs, Bryant died on January 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter Gianna (13) and seven other people
Curly Neal
The longtime Harlem Globetrotter died on March 26 at age 77
Mike Storen
Storen, who was commissioner of both the ABA and the CBA, died on May 7 at age 84
Jerry Sloan
One of the winningest NBA head coaches ever, Sloan died on May 22 at age 78
Wes Unseld
Unseld was one of only two players to be named MVP as a rookie. He died on June 2 at age 74
Dick Garmaker
The four-time All-Star with the Lakers died on June 13 at age 87
Stanley Robinson
A second-round pick in 2010, Robinson died on June 21 at age 32
Lute Olson
The Hall of Fame college basketball coach died on August 27 at age 85
Cliff Robinson
Uncle Cliff was one of the original stretch fours. He died on August 29 at age 53
John Thompson
Won two NBA titles as a player and an NCAA title as a coach. He died on August 30 at age 78
Brent 'BJ' Johnson
The Rockets scout, a widely beloved figure in the NBA, died on October 17 in a bicycle accident at age 65.
Sid Hartman
Legendary Minnesotan journalist died on October 18 at age 100
"Fast" Eddie Johnson
Johnson, a two-time All-Star, died on October 26 at age 65
Tom Heinsohn
A six-time All-Star and eight-time NBA champion, Heinsohn had a long career calling Celtics games on TV. He died on November 9 at age 86
KC Jones
The Hall of Famer won 12 NBA titles as player, assistant coach or head coach. Died on December 25 at age 88
