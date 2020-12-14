The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season

Hassan Whiteside has had one rollercoaster of a career with pretty high highs and quite low lows. That has shown in his salary too, as Whiteside may have become the lone player in NBA history to go from a minimum salary to a max deal and then straight away to a minimum contract.
The 31-year-old center had the largest pay cut in the league this season – a mere $24.7 million. He’s not the only one with an eight-figure cut, though.
Check the full list below:
1. Hassan Whiteside (Sacramento): -$24,772,974
From $27,093,018 in 2019-20 to $2,320,044 in 2020-21 (-91.44 percent)
2. Marc Gasol (LA Lakers): -$23,030,947
From $25,595,700 in 2019-20 to $2,564,753 in 2020-21 (-89.98 percent)
3. Paul Millsap (Denver): -$20,000,000
From $30,000,000 in 2019-20 to $10,000,000 in 2020-21 (-66.67 percent)
4. Kent Bazemore (Golden State): -$16,949,619
From $19,269,663 in 2019-20 to $2,320,044 in 2020-21 (-87.96 percent)
5. Jeff Teague (Boston): -$16,435,247
From $19,000,000 in 2019-20 to $2,564,753 in 2020-21 (-86.50 percent)
6. Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers): -$15,755,363
From $18,086,956 in 2019-20 to $2,331,593 in 2020-21 (-87.11 percent)
7. Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers): -$14,013,604
From $23,271,604 in 2019-20 to $9,258,000 in 2020-21 (-60.22 percent)
8. Nicolas Batum (Los Angeles Clippers): -$13,956,986
From $25,565,217 in 2019-20 to $11,608,231 in 2020-21 (-45.41 percent)
9. Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte): -$13,500,000
From $17,000,000 in 2019-20 to $3,500,000 in 2020-21 (-79.41 percent)
10. Bobby Portis (Milwaukee): -$11,377,000
From $15,000,000 in 2019-20 to $3,623,000 in 2020-21 (-75.85 percent)
11. Solomon Hill (Atlanta): -$11,116,077
From $13,290,395 in 2019-20 to $2,174,318 in 2020-21 (-83.64 percent)
12. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (New York): -$10,679,956
From $13,000,000 in 2019-20 to $2,320,044 in 2020-21 (-82.15 percent)
13. Tristan Thompson (Boston): -$9,281,130
From $18,539,130 in 2019-20 to $9,258,000 in 2020-21 (-50.06 percent)
14. Derrick Favors (Utah): -$8,392,000
From $17,650,000 in 2019-20 to $9,258,000 in 2020-21 (-47.55 percent)
15. Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland): -$7,433,182
From $9,607,500 in 2019-20 to $2,174,318 in 2020-21 (-77.37 percent)
16. Maurice Harkless (Miami): -$7,388,234
From $11,011,234 in 2019-20 to $3,623,000 in 2020-21 (-67.10 percent)
17. E'Twaun Moore (Phoenix): -$6,333,335
From $8,664,928 in 2019-20 to $2,331,593 in 2020-21 (-73.09 percent)
18. Mason Plumlee (Detroit): -$6,041,096
From $14,041,096 in 2019-20 to $8,000,000 in 2020-21 (-43.02 percent)
19. Wayne Ellington (Detroit): -$5,435,247
From $8,000,000 in 2019-20 to $2,564,753 in 2020-21 (-67.94 percent)
20. Langston Galloway (Phoenix): -$5,304,739
From $7,333,333 in 2019-20 to $2,028,594 in 2020-21 (-72.34 percent)