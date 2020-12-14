USA Today Sports

The biggest pay cuts in the NBA this season

December 14, 2020

By |

Hassan Whiteside has had one rollercoaster of a career with pretty high highs and quite low lows. That has shown in his salary too, as Whiteside may have become the lone player in NBA history to go from a minimum salary to a max deal and then straight away to a minimum contract.

The 31-year-old center had the largest pay cut in the league this season – a mere $24.7 million. He’s not the only one with an eight-figure cut, though.

Check the full list below:

