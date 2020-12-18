The biggest salary raises in the NBA this season

The contract extensions of members of the 2016 draft class are kicking in this season and that means massive salary hikes for a bunch of players – especially those who clearly overperformed their draft position like Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

The 2016 draftess are joined by some of the top 2020 free agents in the list of players with the biggest raises this year.

You can check the full ranking below.

1. Pascal Siakam (Toronto): +$28,207,362 From $2,351,838 in 2019-20 to $30,559,200 in 2020-21 (+1,199.3 percent)

2. Jamal Murray (Denver): +$22,840,254 From $4,444,746 in 2019-20 to $27,285,000 in 2020-21 (+513.8 percent)

3. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia): +$22,445,271 From $8,113,929 in 2019-20 to $30,559,200 in 2020-21 (+276.6 percent)

4. Buddy Hield (Sacramento): +$20,070,610 From $4,861,207 in 2019-20 to $24,931,817 in 2020-21 (+412.8 percent)

5. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans): +$20,019,515 From $7,265,485 in 2019-20 to $27,285,000 in 2020-21 (+275.5 percent)

6. Jaylen Brown (Boston): +$17,349,099 From $6,534,829 in 2019-20 to $23,883,928 in 2020-21 (+265.4 percent)

7. Domantas Sabonis (Indiana): +$16,270,446 From $3,529,554 in 2019-20 to $19,800,000 in 2020-21 (+460.9 percent)

8. Caris LeVert (Brooklyn): +$13,577,987 From $2,625,717 in 2019-20 to $16,203,704 in 2020-21 (+517.1 percent)

9. Dejounte Murray (San Antonio): +$11,964,265 From $2,321,735 in 2019-20 to $14,286,000 in 2020-21 (+515.3 percent)

10. Fred VanVleet (Toronto): +$11,903,847 From $9,346,153 in 2019-20 to $21,250,000 in 2020-21 (+127.3 percent)

11. Christian Wood (Houston): +$11,370,517 From $1,645,357 in 2019-20 to $13,015,874 in 2020-21 (+691.0 percent)

12. Malik Beasley (Minnesota): +$10,694,182 From $2,731,713 in 2019-20 to $13,425,895 in 2020-21 (+391.4 percent)

13. Dillon Brooks (Memphis): +$9,781,480 From $1,618,520 in 2019-20 to $11,400,000 in 2020-21 (+604.3 percent)

14. Jerami Grant (Detroit): +$9,703,847 From $9,346,153 in 2019-20 to $19,050,000 in 2020-21 (+103.8 percent)

15. Bogdan Bogdanovic (Atlanta): +$9,470,614 From $8,529,386 in 2019-20 to $18,000,000 in 2020-21 (+111.0 percent)

16. Taurean Prince (Brooklyn): +$8,768,015 From $3,481,985 in 2019-20 to $12,250,000 in 2020-21 (+251.8 percent)

17. Joe Harris (Brooklyn): +$8,404,762 From $7,666,667 in 2019-20 to $16,071,429 in 2020-21 (+109.6 percent)

18. De'Anthony Melton (Memphis): +$8,154,860 From $1,416,852 in 2019-20 to $9,571,712 in 2020-21 (+575.5 percent)

19. Davis Bertans (Washington): +$8,000,000 From $7,000,000 in 2019-20 to $15,000,000 in 2020-21 (+114.2 percent)