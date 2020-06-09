Check out NBA championship rings through the years

Below these words, you can take a look at the vast majority of the NBA championships rings in league history. We even have the ring for the 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, the very first NBA championship ring in the Association.

The ring ceremony has become a momentous occasion in the NBA, usually held just before the reigning champion’s opening game of the next season, and some of the rings that have been given out to recent champions are downright beautiful.

2019 Toronto Raptors (1st title)

2018 Golden State Warriors (6th title)

2017 Golden State Warriors (5th title)

2016 Cleveland Cavaliers (1st title)

2015 Golden State Warriors (4th title)

2014 San Antonio Spurs (5th title)

2013 Miami Heat (3rd title)

2012 Miami Heat (2nd title)

2011 Dallas Mavericks (1st title)

2010 Los Angeles Lakers (16th title)

2009 Los Angeles Lakers (15th title)

2008 Boston Celtics (17th title)

2007 San Antonio Spurs (4th title)

2006 Miami Heat (1st title)

2005 San Antonio Spurs (3rd title)

2004 Detroit Pistons (3rd title)

2003 San Antonio Spurs (2nd title)

2002 Los Angeles Lakers (14th title)

2001 Los Angeles Lakers (13th title)

2000 Los Angeles Lakers (12th title)

1999 San Antonio Spurs (1st title)

1998 Chicago Bulls (6th title)

1997 Chicago Bulls (5th title)

1996 Chicago Bulls (4th title)

1995 Houston Rockets (2nd title)

1994 Houston Rockets (1st title)

1993 Chicago Bulls (3rd title)

1992 Chicago Bulls (2nd title)

1991 Chicago Bulls (1st title)

1990 Detroit Pistons (2nd title)

1989 Detroit Pistons (1st title)

1988 Los Angeles Lakers (11th title)

1987 Los Angeles Lakers (10th title)

1986 Boston Celtics (16th title)

1985 Los Angeles Lakers (9th title)

1984 Boston Celtics (15th title)

1983 Philadelphia 76ers (3rd title)

1982 Los Angeles Lakers (8th title)

1981 Boston Celtics (14th title)

1980 Los Angeles Lakers (7th title)

1979 Seattle SuperSonics (1st title)

1978 Washington Bullets (1st title)

1977 Portland Trail Blazers (1st title)

1976 Boston Celtics (13th title)

1975 Golden State Warriors (3rd title)

1974 Boston Celtics (12th title)

1973 New York Knicks (2nd title)

1972 Los Angeles Lakers (6th title)

1971 Milwaukee Bucks (1st title)

1970 New York Knicks (1st title)

1969 Boston Celtics (11th title)

1968 Boston Celtics (10th title)

1967 Philadelphia 76ers (2nd title)

1966 Boston Celtics (9th title)

1963 Boston Celtics (6th title)

1962 Boston Celtics (5th title)

1961 Boston Celtics (4th title)

1960 Boston Celtics (3rd title)

1959 Boston Celtics (2nd title)

1958 St. Louis Hawks (1st title)

1957 Boston Celtics (1st title)

1956 Philadelphia Warriors (2nd title)

1955 Syracuse Nationals (1st title)