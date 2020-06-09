USA Today Sports

Check out NBA championship rings through the years

Below these words, you can take a look at the vast majority of the NBA championships rings in league history. We even have the ring for the 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, the very first NBA championship ring in the Association.

The ring ceremony has become a momentous occasion in the NBA, usually held just before the reigning champion’s opening game of the next season, and some of the rings that have been given out to recent champions are downright beautiful.

