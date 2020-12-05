Take a look at the new City Edition uniforms
Take a look at the new City Edition uniforms
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype staff |
December 5, 2020
Since 2017-18, basketball fans have eagerly awaited the NBA’s new annual tradition, the release of every team’s City Edition uniforms.
From the Miami Heat’s popular Vice jerseys to the throwback looks from other franchises, City Edition uniforms give teams fresh looks for fans to look forward to every season.
And 2020-21 is no different.
Below, you can check out every NBA team’s City Edition uniforms for the 2020-21 season.
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Basketball, Gallery, Merchandising, NBA
Basketball, Gallery, Merchandising, NBA
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email