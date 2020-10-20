The coaches with the most playoff series won

The NBA has always been a player-driven league, but there’s no question an elite head coach can push teams over the edge and take them from merely good to undoubtedly great.

As such, there have been multiple examples of that throughout NBA history, where the perfect head coach has come along at the right time and led superstar players to previously unreached heights.

There are guys like Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Gregg Popovich and Red Auerbach who we can cite as four top examples of that, all men who elevated their teams, particularly in the playoffs when games matter so much more.

Below, you can check out the NBA head coaches with the most playoff series won in league history.

1. Phil Jackson: 56 playoff series won 68.8 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Bulls and Lakers

2. Pat Riley: 40 playoff series won 60.6 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Lakers, Knicks and Heat

3. Gregg Popovich: 37 playoff series won 59.9 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Spurs

4. Red Auerbach: 24 playoff series won 60.3 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Blackhawks and Celtics

5. John Kundla: 22 playoff series won 61.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Lakers

6. Jerry Sloan: 20 playoff series won 48.5 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Bulls and Jazz

7. Larry Brown: 19 playoff series won 51.8 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Nuggets, Nets, Spurs, Clippers, Pacers, Sixers, Pistons and Hornets

8. Steve Kerr: 18 playoff series won 73.3 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Warriors

8. Erik Spoelstra: 18 playoff series won 61.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Heat

8. KC Jones: 18 playoff series won 58.7 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Bullets, Celtics and SuperSonics

11. Lenny Wilkens: 17 playoff series won 44.9 percent winning percentage in the postseason with SuperSonics, Cavaliers, Hawks, Raptors and Knicks

12. Chuck Daly: 16 playoff series won 59.5 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Pistons, Nets and Magic

13. Billy Cunningham: 15 playoff series won 62.9 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Sixers

13. Don Nelson: 15 playoff series won 45.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Bucks, Warriors and Mavericks

15. Doc Rivers: 14 playoff series won 50.6 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Magic, Celtics and Clippers

15. Rick Adelman: 14 playoff series won 50.3 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Blazers, Kings and Rockets

17. George Karl: 13 playoff series won 43.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Cavaliers, Warriors, SuperSonics, Bucks and Nuggets

18. Rudy Tomjanovich: 12 playoff series won 56.7 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Rockets

18. Red Holzman: 12 playoff series won 55.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Hawks and Knicks

20. Alex Hannum: 11 playoff series won 57.0 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Nationals (Sixers), Hawks and Warriors

20. Bill Fitch: 11 playoff series won 50.5 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Cavaliers, Celtics, Rockets, Nets and Clippers

20. Rick Carlisle: 11 playoff series won 47.6 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Pistons, Pacers and Mavericks

20. Dick Motta: 11 playoff series won 44.4 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Bulls, Wizards and Mavericks

24. Tyronn Lue: 10 playoff series won 67.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Cavaliers

24. Tom Heinsohn: 10 playoff series won 58.8 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Celtics

24. Mike D'Antoni: 10 playoff series won 49.1 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Suns, Knicks, Lakers and Rockets

24. John MacLeod: 10 playoff series won 46.5 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Suns, Mavericks and Knicks

28. Frank Vogel: Nine playoff series won 57.3 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Pacers and Lakers

28. Mike Brown: Nine playoff series won 56.6 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Cavaliers and Lakers

28. Al Cervi: Nine playoff series won 55.9 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Nationals (Sixers)

28. Stan Van Gundy: Nine playoff series won 52.7 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Heat, Magic and Pistons

28. Scott Brooks: Nine playoff series won 52.2 percent winning percentage in the postseason with Thunder and Wizards