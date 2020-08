One of the main differences between pre-COVID NBA basketball and post-COVID is coaching attire.

Before coronavirus, head coaches in the NBA were expected to wear suits on the sidelines. Now, the National Basketball Coaches Association has approved a more casual look for its coaches in Orlando, much to the glee of various leaders around the league.

One prominent head coach, the Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, is actually in favor of the more casual look. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Frank Vogel, on the other hand, prefers wearing a suit.

Below, NBA coaches in their more casual looks, sans suits.

Alvin Gentry, New Orleans Pelicans

Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder

Brad Stevens, Boston Celtics

Brett Brown, Philadelphia 76ers

Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Frank Vogel, Los Angeles Lakers

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Jacque Vaughn, Brooklyn Nets

Luke Walton, Sacramento Kings

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets

Monty Williams, Phoenix Suns

Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers

Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors

Quin Snyder, Utah Jazz

Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks

Scott Brooks, Washington Wizards

Steve Clifford, Orlando Magic

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies