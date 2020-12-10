Dead money rankings: Who's making the most money without playing?

Sometimes, NBA teams decide to cut their losses and waive players with guaranteed money left on their contracts.

That creates a phenomenon known as dead money, which basically takes up teams’ cap space but is money that goes to players that are no longer on the team. The money is considered “dead” because it can’t be used on new players, but on paying off guys that are no longer on the team.

One of the most famous somewhat recent examples of that was with the Detroit Pistons and Josh Smith. When the Pistons decided to waive Smith back in 2014, he had two years and $26 million left on his contract, which Detroit had to stretch over a five-year period to pay off. That’s because when you waive and stretch a player and create dead money, you have to pay them off over twice the number of years left on the contract, plus one.

In essence, the Pistons were still paying Smith through 2019-20 with a dead-cap hit of $5.3 million annually. That was money they weren’t able to use one new signings, making it quite costly for the franchise.

Below, we present all of the dead money NBA teams are paying off in the 2020-21 season.

1. Dion Waiters Makes $12,650,000 from Memphis this season

2. Nicolas Batum Makes $9,043,478 from Charlotte while playing for LA Clippers

3. Joakim Noah Makes $6,431,667 from New York this season

4. DeMarre Carroll Makes $6,119,676 from San Antonio this season

5. Ryan Anderson Makes $5,214,583 from Miami this season

6. Luol Deng Makes $5,000,000 from LA Lakers this season

7. Jon Leuer Makes $3,169,348 from Milwaukee this season

8. Dewayne Dedmon Makes $2,866,667 from Detroit this season

9. Andrew Nicholson Makes $2,844,430 from Portland this season

10. Monta Ellis Makes $2,245,400 from Indiana this season

11. Anderson Varejao Makes $1,913,345 from Portland this season

12. Larry Sanders Makes $1,865,546 from Milwaukee this season

13. Josh Gray Makes $1,620,564 from Oklahoma City this season

14. JR Smith Makes $1,456,667 from Cleveland this season