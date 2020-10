Speed may not be the most important attribute for NBA prospects, but it’s certainly near the top, as there is tremendous value in players who can grab a rebound and fly down the court before the defense can set up.

That’s why players are tested for speed at the annual NBA Draft Combine using the three-quarter court sprint, measured in seconds.

Below, we present the fastest players ever at the event.

Measure: Three-Quarter Sprint (seconds)

Cookie Belcher, 2001: 2.91 seconds

Jason Gardner, 2001: 2.92 seconds

Nate Robinson, 2004: 2.96 seconds

Sonny Weems, 2008: 2.96 seconds

Joe Alexander, 2008: 2.99 seconds

Schea Cotton, 2000: 3.00 seconds

SirValiant Brown, 2001: 3.00 seconds

Will Bynum, 2005: 3.00 seconds

Donovan Mitchell, 2017: 3.01 seconds

Eric Gordon, 2008: 3.01 seconds

Jereme Richmond, 2011: 3.02 seconds

Marcus Thornton, 2015: 3.02 seconds

Damon Hancock, 2002: 3.03 seconds

Toney Douglas, 2009: 3.03 seconds

Cordell Henry, 2002: 3.04 seconds

Josh Okogie, 2018: 3.04 seconds

Jared Harper, 2019: 3.04 seconds

Devon Dotson, 2019: 3.04 seconds

Kirk Penney, 2003: 3.04 seconds

Derrick Rose, 2008: 3.05 seconds

Zhaire Smith, 2018: 3.05 seconds

Brian Roberts, 2008: 3.05 seconds

Joey Graham, 2005: 3.05 seconds

Troy Bell, 2003: 3.06 seconds

Lonnie Walker, 2018: 3.06 seconds

Pete Mickeal, 2000: 3.06 seconds

Matt Santangelo, 2000: 3.06 seconds

Rodney Carney, 2006: 3.06 seconds

Raymond Felton, 2005: 3.06 seconds