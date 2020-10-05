The slowest players ever at the Draft Combine

Speed isn’t the only skill needed to succeed in the NBA, but it certainly helps.
As such, the NBA tests incoming prospects at the annual draft combine in the three-quarter court sprint (measured in seconds) to see who are fastest – and slowest – players coming in.
As evidenced by Will Barton and Kelly Olynyk on the list below, posting a poor time in that drill doesn’t mean your NBA career is doomed.
Below, the slowest players ever at the NBA Draft Combine.
Measure: Three-quarter sprint (seconds)
Jared Sullinger, 2012: 3.81 seconds
Pavel Podkolzin, 2003: 3.80 seconds
Tacko Fall, 2019: 3.78 seconds
Neemias Queta, 2019: 3.73 seconds
Ian Vouyoukas, 2006: 3.72 seconds
Lazaros Papadopoulos, 2001: 3.70 seconds
Aaron Gray, 2007: 3.70 seconds
Keith Gallon, 2010: 3.70 seconds
Ndongo N'diaye, 2000: 3.69 seconds
Jason Klotz, 2005: 3.68 seconds
Solomon Alabi, 2010: 3.68 seconds
Andrew Nicholson, 2012: 3.67 seconds
Paul Miller, 2006: 3.66 seconds
Aleksander Djuric, 2003: 3.65 seconds
Yemi Nicholson, 2006: 3.65 seconds
Curtis Borchardt, 2002: 3.63 seconds
Patrick O'Bryant, 2006: 3.63 seconds
Tom Timmermans, 2004: 3.63 seconds
Dakari Johnson, 2015: 3.62 seconds
Jason Jennings, 2002: 3.62 seconds
Ales Chan, 2004: 3.62 seconds
Derrick Caracter, 2010: 3.61 seconds
Ivan Radenovic, 2007: 3.60 seconds
Jarron Collins, 2001: 3.60 seconds
Dedric Lawson, 2019: 3.60 seconds
Kevin Jones, 2012: 3.60 seconds
Kenyon Jones, 2000: 3.60 seconds
Will Barton, 2012: 3.60 seconds
Peter John Ramos, 2004: 3.60 seconds
Kelly Olynyk, 2013: 3.59 seconds