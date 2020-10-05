The slowest players ever at the Draft Combine

Speed isn’t the only skill needed to succeed in the NBA, but it certainly helps.

As such, the NBA tests incoming prospects at the annual draft combine in the three-quarter court sprint (measured in seconds) to see who are fastest – and slowest – players coming in.

As evidenced by Will Barton and Kelly Olynyk on the list below, posting a poor time in that drill doesn’t mean your NBA career is doomed.

Below, the slowest players ever at the NBA Draft Combine.

Measure: Three-quarter sprint (seconds)

Jared Sullinger, 2012: 3.81 seconds

Pavel Podkolzin, 2003: 3.80 seconds

Tacko Fall, 2019: 3.78 seconds

Neemias Queta, 2019: 3.73 seconds

Ian Vouyoukas, 2006: 3.72 seconds

Lazaros Papadopoulos, 2001: 3.70 seconds

Aaron Gray, 2007: 3.70 seconds

Keith Gallon, 2010: 3.70 seconds

Ndongo N'diaye, 2000: 3.69 seconds

Jason Klotz, 2005: 3.68 seconds

Solomon Alabi, 2010: 3.68 seconds

Andrew Nicholson, 2012: 3.67 seconds

Paul Miller, 2006: 3.66 seconds

Aleksander Djuric, 2003: 3.65 seconds

Yemi Nicholson, 2006: 3.65 seconds

Curtis Borchardt, 2002: 3.63 seconds

Patrick O'Bryant, 2006: 3.63 seconds

Tom Timmermans, 2004: 3.63 seconds

Dakari Johnson, 2015: 3.62 seconds

Jason Jennings, 2002: 3.62 seconds

Ales Chan, 2004: 3.62 seconds

Derrick Caracter, 2010: 3.61 seconds

Ivan Radenovic, 2007: 3.60 seconds

Jarron Collins, 2001: 3.60 seconds

Dedric Lawson, 2019: 3.60 seconds

Kevin Jones, 2012: 3.60 seconds

Kenyon Jones, 2000: 3.60 seconds

Will Barton, 2012: 3.60 seconds

Peter John Ramos, 2004: 3.60 seconds