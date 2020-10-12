NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years
By HoopsHype staff |
October 12, 2020
Champagne (usually Moët & Chandon), goggles and cigars – all things that you can usually spot in a typical locker-room celebration following the crowning of a new NBA champion.
With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers locking up their 17th title as a franchise on Friday, we decided to put together a gallery of every locker-room celebration we could find.
We even went as far back as the early 1960s for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers celebrations after winning championships.
Check it out below.
2020: Los Angeles Lakers
2019: Toronto Raptors
2018: Golden State Warriors
2017: Golden State Warriors
2016: Cleveland Cavaliers
2015: Golden State Warriors
2014: San Antonio Spurs
2013: Miami Heat
2012: Miami Heat
2011: Dallas Mavericks
2010: Los Angeles Lakers
2009: Los Angeles Lakers
2008: Boston Celtics
2007: San Antonio Spurs
2006: Miami Heat
2005: San Antonio Spurs
2004: Detroit Pistons
2003: San Antonio Spurs
2002: Los Angeles Lakers
2001: Los Angeles Lakers
2000: Los Angeles Lakers
1999: San Antonio Spurs
1998: Chicago Bulls
1995: Houston Rockets
1991: Chicago Bulls
1989: Detroit Pistons
1987: Los Angeles Lakers
1981: Boston Celtics
1980: Los Angeles Lakers
1967: Philadelphia 76ers
1962: Boston Celtics
Basketball, Finals, Gallery, NBA
