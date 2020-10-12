USA Today Sports

NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

Finals

NBA Finals: Locker room celebrations through the years

October 12, 2020- by

By |

Champagne (usually Moët & Chandon), goggles and cigars – all things that you can usually spot in a typical locker-room celebration following the crowning of a new NBA champion.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers locking up their 17th title as a franchise on Friday, we decided to put together a gallery of every locker-room celebration we could find.

We even went as far back as the early 1960s for Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers celebrations after winning championships.

Check it out below.

Basketball, Finals, Gallery, NBA

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home