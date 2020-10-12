The oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history (featuring LeBron James at No. 2)

Upon being named Finals MVP this year, LeBron James – at 35 years and 287 days old – became the second-oldest player in NBA history to win the prestigious award.

To eventually become the oldest Finals MVP ever, however, James will have to win the award three years from now, because the current holder of that distinction, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was 38 years and 54 days old when he won his last Finals MVP award back in 1985.

Don’t put it past James to do just that, by the way, considering how well he’s still playing.

Below, we present the oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history.

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38 years and 54 days Won the award with Lakers in 1985

2. LeBron James: 35 years and 284 days Won the award with Lakers in 2020

3. Wilt Chamberlain: 35 years and 259 days Won the award with Lakers in 1972

4. Michael Jordan: 35 years and 117 days Won the award with Bulls in 1998

5. Michael Jordan: 34 years and 116 days Won the award with Bulls in 1997

6. John Havlicek: 34 years and 34 days Won the award with Celtics in 1974

7. Michael Jordan: 33 years and 119 days Won the award with Bulls in 1996

8. Dirk Nowitzki: 32 years and 358 days Won the award with Mavericks in 2011

9. Hakeem Olajuwon: 32 years and 144 days Won the award with Rockets in 1995

10. Wes Unseld: 32 years and 85 days Won the award with Bullets in 1978

11. Kobe Bryant: 31 years and 298 days Won the award with Lakers in 2010

12. LeBron James: 31 years and 171 days Won the award with Cavaliers in 2016

13. Hakeem Olajuwon: 31 years and 152 days Won the award with Rockets in 1994

14. Andre Iguodala: 31 years and 140 days Won the award with Warriors in 2015

15. Rick Barry: 31 years and 58 days Won the award with Warriors in 1975

16. Jerry West: 30 years and 342 days Won the award with Lakers in 1969

17. Willis Reed: 30 years and 319 days Won the award with Knicks in 1973

18. Kobe Bryant: 30 years and 295 days Won the award with Lakers in 2009

19. Paul Pierce: 30 years and 247 days Won the award with Celtics in 2008

20. Michael Jordan: 30 years and 123 days Won the award with Bulls in 1993

21. Shaquille O'Neal: 30 years and 98 days Won the award with Lakers in 2002

22. Kevin Durant: 29 years and 252 days Won the award with Warriors in 2018

23. Jo Jo White: 29 years and 202 days Won the award with Celtics in 1976

24. Larry Bird: 29 years and 183 days Won the award with Celtics in 1986

25. Michael Jordan: 29 years and 117 days Won the award with Bulls in 1992

26. Shaquille O'Neal: 29 years and 101 days Won the award with Lakers in 2001

27. Tim Duncan: 29 years and 59 days Won the award with Spurs in 2005

28. Isiah Thomas: 29 years and 45 days Won the award with Pistons in 1990

29. Kevin Durant: 28 years and 256 days Won the award with Warriors in 2017