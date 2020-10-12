USA Today Sports

The oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history (featuring LeBron James at No. 2)

Upon being named Finals MVP this year, LeBron James – at 35 years and 287 days old – became the second-oldest player in NBA history to win the prestigious award.

To eventually become the oldest Finals MVP ever, however, James will have to win the award three years from now, because the current holder of that distinction, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was 38 years and 54 days old when he won his last Finals MVP award back in 1985.

Don’t put it past James to do just that, by the way, considering how well he’s still playing.

Below, we present the oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history.

