The oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history (featuring LeBron James at No. 2)

By
|
HoopsHype staff
October 11, 2020
Upon being named Finals MVP this year,
LeBron James – at 35 years and 287 days old – became the second-oldest player in NBA history to win the prestigious award.
To eventually become the oldest Finals MVP ever, however, James will have to win the award three years from now, because the current holder of that distinction,
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was 38 years and 54 days old when he won his last Finals MVP award back in 1985.
Don’t put it past James to do just that, by the way, considering how well he’s still playing.
Below, we present the oldest Finals MVPs in NBA history.
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 38 years and 54 days
Won the award with Lakers in 1985
2. LeBron James: 35 years and 284 days
Won the award with Lakers in 2020
3. Wilt Chamberlain: 35 years and 259 days
Won the award with Lakers in 1972
4. Michael Jordan: 35 years and 117 days
Won the award with Bulls in 1998
5. Michael Jordan: 34 years and 116 days
Won the award with Bulls in 1997
6. John Havlicek: 34 years and 34 days
Won the award with Celtics in 1974
7. Michael Jordan: 33 years and 119 days
Won the award with Bulls in 1996
8. Dirk Nowitzki: 32 years and 358 days
Won the award with Mavericks in 2011
9. Hakeem Olajuwon: 32 years and 144 days
Won the award with Rockets in 1995
10. Wes Unseld: 32 years and 85 days
Won the award with Bullets in 1978
11. Kobe Bryant: 31 years and 298 days
Won the award with Lakers in 2010
12. LeBron James: 31 years and 171 days
Won the award with Cavaliers in 2016
13. Hakeem Olajuwon: 31 years and 152 days
Won the award with Rockets in 1994
14. Andre Iguodala: 31 years and 140 days
Won the award with Warriors in 2015
15. Rick Barry: 31 years and 58 days
Won the award with Warriors in 1975
16. Jerry West: 30 years and 342 days
Won the award with Lakers in 1969
17. Willis Reed: 30 years and 319 days
Won the award with Knicks in 1973
18. Kobe Bryant: 30 years and 295 days
Won the award with Lakers in 2009
19. Paul Pierce: 30 years and 247 days
Won the award with Celtics in 2008
20. Michael Jordan: 30 years and 123 days
Won the award with Bulls in 1993
21. Shaquille O'Neal: 30 years and 98 days
Won the award with Lakers in 2002
22. Kevin Durant: 29 years and 252 days
Won the award with Warriors in 2018
23. Jo Jo White: 29 years and 202 days
Won the award with Celtics in 1976
24. Larry Bird: 29 years and 183 days
Won the award with Celtics in 1986
25. Michael Jordan: 29 years and 117 days
Won the award with Bulls in 1992
26. Shaquille O'Neal: 29 years and 101 days
Won the award with Lakers in 2001
27. Tim Duncan: 29 years and 59 days
Won the award with Spurs in 2005
28. Isiah Thomas: 29 years and 45 days
Won the award with Pistons in 1990
29. Kevin Durant: 28 years and 256 days
Won the award with Warriors in 2017
30. LeBron James: 28 years and 172 days
Won the award with Heat in 2013