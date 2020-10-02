USA Today Sports

Players who never lost in the NBA Finals

Finals

Reaching the NBA Finals is difficult enough. Winning a single title is even harder.

But how about never losing in the NBA Finals?

That’s the stuff legends are made of.

31 players in league history can make that claim, and although not all of them were the leaders on those championship runs, it’s an extremely impressive feat nonetheless.

Below, we present a gallery of all the players who never lost in the NBA Finals, led by John HavlicekKC Jones and Tom Sanders, who went 8-0 in the league’s championship series.

(Note: This gallery only counts players who saw at least one minute of playing time in the Finals.)

