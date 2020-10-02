By HoopsHype staff |
October 2, 2020
Reaching the NBA Finals is difficult enough. Winning a single title is even harder.
But how about never losing in the NBA Finals?
That’s the stuff legends are made of.
31 players in league history can make that claim, and although not all of them were the leaders on those championship runs, it’s an extremely impressive feat nonetheless.
Below, we present a gallery of all the players who never lost in the NBA Finals, led by John Havlicek, KC Jones and Tom Sanders, who went 8-0 in the league’s championship series.
(Note: This gallery only counts players who saw at least one minute of playing time in the Finals.)
John Havlicek (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals
KC Jones (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals
Tom Sanders (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals
Robert Horry (Houston, LA Lakers and San Antonio): 7-0 in the Finals
Michael Jordan (Chicago): 6-0 in the Finals
Scottie Pippen (Boston): 6-0 in the Finals
Ron Harper (Chicago and LA Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals
Steve Kerr (Chicago and San Antonio): 5-0 in the Finals
Jim Loscutoff (Boston): 5-0 in the Finals
George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals
Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals
Larry Siegfried (Boston): 5-0 in the Finals
Pep Saul (Minneapolis Lakers): 4-0 in the Finals
BJ Armstrong (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Bruce Bowen (San Antonio): 3-0 in the Finals
Randy Brown (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Jud Buechler (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Bill Cartwright (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Sam Cassell (Houston and Boston): 3-0 in the Finals
Gene Conley (Boston): 3-0 in the Finals
Mario Elie (Houston and San Antonio): 3-0 in the Finals
Gerald Henderson (Boston and Detroit): 3-0 in the Finals
Stacey King (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Toni Kukoc (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Luc Longley (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Patrick McCaw (Golden State and Toronto): 3-0 in the Finals
John Paxson (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Will Perdue (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals
Scott Williams (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals