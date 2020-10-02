Reaching the NBA Finals is difficult enough. Winning a single title is even harder.

But how about never losing in the NBA Finals?

That’s the stuff legends are made of.

31 players in league history can make that claim, and although not all of them were the leaders on those championship runs, it’s an extremely impressive feat nonetheless.

Below, we present a gallery of all the players who never lost in the NBA Finals, led by John Havlicek, KC Jones and Tom Sanders, who went 8-0 in the league’s championship series.

(Note: This gallery only counts players who saw at least one minute of playing time in the Finals.)

John Havlicek (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals

KC Jones (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals

Tom Sanders (Boston): 8-0 in the Finals

Robert Horry (Houston, LA Lakers and San Antonio): 7-0 in the Finals

Michael Jordan (Chicago): 6-0 in the Finals

Scottie Pippen (Boston): 6-0 in the Finals

Ron Harper (Chicago and LA Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals

Steve Kerr (Chicago and San Antonio): 5-0 in the Finals

Jim Loscutoff (Boston): 5-0 in the Finals

George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals

Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers): 5-0 in the Finals

Larry Siegfried (Boston): 5-0 in the Finals

Pep Saul (Minneapolis Lakers): 4-0 in the Finals

BJ Armstrong (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Bruce Bowen (San Antonio): 3-0 in the Finals

Randy Brown (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Jud Buechler (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Bill Cartwright (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Sam Cassell (Houston and Boston): 3-0 in the Finals

Gene Conley (Boston): 3-0 in the Finals

Mario Elie (Houston and San Antonio): 3-0 in the Finals

Gerald Henderson (Boston and Detroit): 3-0 in the Finals

Stacey King (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Toni Kukoc (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Luc Longley (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Patrick McCaw (Golden State and Toronto): 3-0 in the Finals

John Paxson (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals

Will Perdue (Chicago): 3-0 in the Finals