LeBron has won 24 percent of first-place MVP votes in his career. That doesn't come close to Michael Jordan

For the 17th time in a row, LeBron James received votes for MVP this season, which is kind of mind-boggling.

While his longevity at a top-notch level is perhaps only matched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James’ share of first-place votes for MVP in his career clearly lags behind Michael Jordan‘s, as you can see in the ranking below. That’s partly a byproduct of MJ’s shorter career, but then again his massive advantage speaks of how high his sustained peak was.

You may notice some active players are quite high on this list. Keep in mind they will probably rank lower when all is said and done since their years of decline are ahead of them.

1. Michael Jordan: 36.0 percent 531 first-place votes in 15 seasons

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 26.9 percent 762 first-place votes in 20 seasons

3. LeBron James: 24.37 percent 494 first-place votes in 17 seasons

4. Bill Russell: 23.79 percent 289 first-place votes in 13 seasons

5. Larry Bird: 22.7 percent 271 first-place votes in 13 seasons

6. Wilt Chamberlain: 21.05 percent 345 first-place votes in 14 seasons

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20.63 percent 163 first-place votes in seven seasons

8. Stephen Curry: 18.1 percent 231 first-place votes in 11 seasons

9. Bob Pettit: 16.65 percent 143 first-place votes in 11 seasons

10. Magic Johnson: 13.87 percent 168 first-place votes in 13 seasons

11. James Harden: 12.23 percent 156 first-place votes in 11 seasons

12. Moses Malone: 10.75 percent 236 first-place votes in 19 seasons

13. George Gervin: 10.04 percent 137 first-place votes in 10 seasons

14. Shaquille O'Neal: 9.77 percent 220 first-place votes in 19 seasons

15. Kevin Durant: 9.65 percent 147 first-place votes in 12 seasons

16. Bob McAdoo: 9.00 percent 189 first-place votes in 14 seasons

17. Oscar Robertson: 8.62 percent 150 first-place votes in 14 seasons

18. Jerry West: 8.44 percent 147 first-place votes in 14 seasons

19. Derrick Rose: 8.09 percent 113 first-place votes in 11 seasons

20. Karl Malone: 7.56 percent 150 first-place votes in 19 seasons

21. Steve Nash: 7.54 percent 166 first-place votes in 18 seasons

22. Dave Cowens: 7.36 percent 152 first-place votes in 11 seasons

23. Tim Duncan: 7.07 percent 166 first-place votes in 19 seasons

24. Kevin Garnett: 6.95 percent 179 first-place votes in 21 seasons

25. David Robinson: 6.95 percent 107 first-place votes in 14 seasons

26. Bill Walton: 6.86 percent 125 first-place votes in 10 seasons

27. Charles Barkley: 6.50 percent 102 first-place votes in 16 seasons

28. Willis Reed: 6.08 percent 84 first-place votes in 10 seasons

29. Allen Iverson: 5.9 percent 101 first-place votes in 14 seasons

30. Hakeem Olajuwon: 5.16 percent 94 first-place votes in 18 seasons

31. Julius Erving: 5.06 percent 73 first-place votes in 11 seasons

32. Bob Cousy: 5.05 percent 50 first-place votes in 14 seasons

33. Russell Westbrook: 4.94 percent 69 first-place votes in 12 seasons

34. Kobe Bryant: 4.87 percent 120 first-place votes in 20 seasons

35. Dirk Nowitzki: 3.83 percent 97 first-place votes in 21 seasons

36. Elgin Baylor: 3.3 percent 51 first-place votes in 14 seasons

37. Elvin Hayes: 3.04 percent 77 first-place votes in 16 seasons

38. Wes Unseld: 2.42 percent 56 first-place votes in 13 seasons

39. Bob Lanier: 2.28 percent 52 first-place votes in 14 seasons