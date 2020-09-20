LeBron has won 24 percent of first-place MVP votes in his career. That doesn't come close to Michael Jordan

USA Today Sports

September 20, 2020

For the 17th time in a row, LeBron James received votes for MVP this season, which is kind of mind-boggling.

While his longevity at a top-notch level is perhaps only matched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James’ share of first-place votes for MVP in his career clearly lags behind Michael Jordan‘s, as you can see in the ranking below. That’s partly a byproduct of MJ’s shorter career, but then again his massive advantage speaks of how high his sustained peak was.

You may notice some active players are quite high on this list. Keep in mind they will probably rank lower when all is said and done since their years of decline are ahead of them.

