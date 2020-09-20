LeBron has won 24 percent of first-place MVP votes in his career. That doesn't come close to Michael Jordan

By
|
HoopsHype staff
September 20, 2020
For the 17th time in a row,
LeBron James received votes for MVP this season, which is kind of mind-boggling.
While his longevity at a top-notch level is perhaps only matched by
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James’ share of first-place votes for MVP in his career clearly lags behind Michael Jordan‘s, as you can see in the ranking below. That’s partly a byproduct of MJ’s shorter career, but then again his massive advantage speaks of how high his sustained peak was.
You may notice some active players are quite high on this list. Keep in mind they will probably rank lower when all is said and done since their years of decline are ahead of them.
1. Michael Jordan: 36.0 percent
531 first-place votes in 15 seasons
2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 26.9 percent
762 first-place votes in 20 seasons
3. LeBron James: 24.37 percent
494 first-place votes in 17 seasons
4. Bill Russell: 23.79 percent
289 first-place votes in 13 seasons
5. Larry Bird: 22.7 percent
271 first-place votes in 13 seasons
6. Wilt Chamberlain: 21.05 percent
345 first-place votes in 14 seasons
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 20.63 percent
163 first-place votes in seven seasons
8. Stephen Curry: 18.1 percent
231 first-place votes in 11 seasons
9. Bob Pettit: 16.65 percent
143 first-place votes in 11 seasons
10. Magic Johnson: 13.87 percent
168 first-place votes in 13 seasons
11. James Harden: 12.23 percent
156 first-place votes in 11 seasons
12. Moses Malone: 10.75 percent
236 first-place votes in 19 seasons
13. George Gervin: 10.04 percent
137 first-place votes in 10 seasons
14. Shaquille O'Neal: 9.77 percent
220 first-place votes in 19 seasons
15. Kevin Durant: 9.65 percent
147 first-place votes in 12 seasons
16. Bob McAdoo: 9.00 percent
189 first-place votes in 14 seasons
17. Oscar Robertson: 8.62 percent
150 first-place votes in 14 seasons
18. Jerry West: 8.44 percent
147 first-place votes in 14 seasons
19. Derrick Rose: 8.09 percent
113 first-place votes in 11 seasons
20. Karl Malone: 7.56 percent
150 first-place votes in 19 seasons
21. Steve Nash: 7.54 percent
166 first-place votes in 18 seasons
22. Dave Cowens: 7.36 percent
152 first-place votes in 11 seasons
23. Tim Duncan: 7.07 percent
166 first-place votes in 19 seasons
24. Kevin Garnett: 6.95 percent
179 first-place votes in 21 seasons
25. David Robinson: 6.95 percent
107 first-place votes in 14 seasons
26. Bill Walton: 6.86 percent
125 first-place votes in 10 seasons
27. Charles Barkley: 6.50 percent
102 first-place votes in 16 seasons
28. Willis Reed: 6.08 percent
84 first-place votes in 10 seasons
29. Allen Iverson: 5.9 percent
101 first-place votes in 14 seasons
30. Hakeem Olajuwon: 5.16 percent
94 first-place votes in 18 seasons
31. Julius Erving: 5.06 percent
73 first-place votes in 11 seasons
32. Bob Cousy: 5.05 percent
50 first-place votes in 14 seasons
33. Russell Westbrook: 4.94 percent
69 first-place votes in 12 seasons
34. Kobe Bryant: 4.87 percent
120 first-place votes in 20 seasons
35. Dirk Nowitzki: 3.83 percent
97 first-place votes in 21 seasons
36. Elgin Baylor: 3.3 percent
51 first-place votes in 14 seasons
37. Elvin Hayes: 3.04 percent
77 first-place votes in 16 seasons
38. Wes Unseld: 2.42 percent
56 first-place votes in 13 seasons
39. Bob Lanier: 2.28 percent
52 first-place votes in 14 seasons
40. Tiny Archibald: 2.24 percent
51 first-place votes in 13 seasons