There are now 31 players owed $100 million-plus in guaranteed salaries in the NBA

The NBA’s latest flurry of big-money extensions has pushed the amount of players owed nine figures through the roof.

As of now, 31 players are owed over $100 million in guaranteed salaries in the NBA, an astronomical figure compared to even a decade ago. So much guaranteed money in stark contrast with the NFL, where it is far harder to come by due to the violent nature of the sport and massive roster sized in comparison to the NBA.

The best part for NBA players is they don’t have to wait until free agency and risk getting injured during their contract years to get their huge guaranteed money.

Below, check out all the players owed at least $100 million in guaranteed salary.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) Owed $255,700,088 till 2025-26 if he exercises his contract option

2. Rudy Gobert (Utah) Owed $227,870,481 till 2025-26 if he exercises his contract option

3. Paul George (LA Clippers) Owed $211,715,878 till 2024-25 if he exercises his contract option

4. Damian Lillard (Portland) Owed $207,870,153 till 2024-25 if he exercises his contract option

5. Anthony Davis (LA Lakers) Owed $189,903,600 till 2024-25 if he exercises his contract option

6. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia) Owed $177,243,360 till 2024-25

7. Jayson Tatum (Boston) Owed $172,877,120 till 2025-26 if he exercises his contract option

8. De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento) Owed $171,079,627 till 2025-26

9. Donovan Mitchell (Utah) Owed $168,175,501 till 2025-26 if he exercises his contract option

10. Bam Adebayo (Miami) Owed $168,095,492 till 2025-26

11. Jamal Murray (Denver) Owed $158,253,000 till 2024-25

11. Brandon Ingram (New Orleans) Owed $158,253,000 till 2024-25

13. Klay Thompson (Golden State) Owed $157,161,600 till 2023-24

14. Tobias Harris (Philadelphia) Owed $147,258,000 till 2023-24

15. Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) Owed $146,896,552 till 2023-24 if he exercises his contract option

16. Pascal Siakam (Toronto) Owed $136,905,216 till 2023-24

17. John Wall (Houston) Owed $132,932,520 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

17. James Harden (Houston) Owed $132,932,520 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

19. Russell Westbrook (Washington) Owed $132,633,438 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

20. Kristaps Porzingis (Dallas) Owed $130,968,000 till 2023-24 if he exercises his contract option

21. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) Owed $130,968,000 till 2023-24

22. Devin Booker (Phoenix) Owed $130,968,000 till 2023-24

23. CJ McCollum (Portland) Owed $129,354,152 till 2023-24

24. Kevin Durant (Brooklyn) Owed $125,006,700 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

25. LeBron James (LA Lakers) Owed $124,875,098 till 2022-23

26. Gordon Hayward (Charlotte) Owed $120,000,000 till 2023-24 if he exercises his contract option

27. Kemba Walker (Boston) Owed $108,048,600 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

28. Jimmy Butler (Memphis) Owed $108,048,600 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option

29. Jaylen Brown (Boston) Owed $105,333,334 till 2023-24

30. Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn) Owed $105,029,850 till 2022-23 if he exercises his contract option