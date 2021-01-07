USA Today Sports

There are now 31 players owed $100 million-plus in guaranteed salaries in the NBA

The NBA’s latest flurry of big-money extensions has pushed the amount of players owed nine figures through the roof.

As of now, 31 players are owed over $100 million in guaranteed salaries in the NBA, an astronomical figure compared to even a decade ago. So much guaranteed money in stark contrast with the NFL, where it is far harder to come by due to the violent nature of the sport and massive roster sized in comparison to the NBA.

The best part for NBA players is they don’t have to wait until free agency and risk getting injured during their contract years to get their huge guaranteed money.

Below, check out all the  players owed at least $100 million in guaranteed salary.

