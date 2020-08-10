USA Today Sports

Fifty beautiful Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals

Fifty beautiful Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals

Gallery

Fifty beautiful Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals

August 10, 2020- by

By |

The unexpected, tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people shook up the basketball world something fierce in January.

As a way to cope with the loss and honor Bryant, artists around the world painted murals of the fallen champion two-guard. Most of the murals are from Los Angeles itself, where Bryant spent his entire legendary career, but a lot of them went up elsewhere: the Philippines, Italy, Taiwan, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Thailand, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, China…

Below, we present 50 beautiful murals to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memories.

For more Kobe murals, just check out this great site, Kobe Mural, or their Instagram page.

Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home