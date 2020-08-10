Fifty beautiful Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals

The unexpected, tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people shook up the basketball world something fierce in January.

As a way to cope with the loss and honor Bryant, artists around the world painted murals of the fallen champion two-guard. Most of the murals are from Los Angeles itself, where Bryant spent his entire legendary career, but a lot of them went up elsewhere: the Philippines, Italy, Taiwan, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Thailand, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, China…

Below, we present 50 beautiful murals to Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memories.

Valenzuela, Philippines A child stands next to a mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the "House… A child stands next to a mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant outside the "House of Kobe" basketball court on January 28, 2020 in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines. Bryant, who is hugely popular in basketball-obsessed Philippines, perished in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. He died together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) more

Taguig, Philippines A giant mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after… A giant mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after their death, is seen at a basketball court in a slum area on January 28, 2020 in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Bryant, who is hugely popular in basketball-obsessed Philippines, perished in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. He died together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images) more

Melbourne, Australia A mural painted by Australian street artist Lush Sux is seen on Budd Street, Collingwood on… A mural painted by Australian street artist Lush Sux is seen on Budd Street, Collingwood on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Former NBA great Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and "Gigi" were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images) more

Taipei, Taiwan A Dutch graffiti artist Fleks looks at his painting in memories of NBA basketball legend Kobe… A Dutch graffiti artist Fleks looks at his painting in memories of NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant at the Taipei Cinema Park on February 1, 2020. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images) more

Nashville, Tennessee A person wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey photographs Jose Fernando Vargas as he paints a mural… A person wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey photographs Jose Fernando Vargas as he paints a mural honoring Kobe and Gianna Bryant on the side of Kountry Kloudz Smoke Shop Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. more

York, Pennsylvania Each of the five street artists, who make up the York Bomb Squad, are creating multiple… Each of the five street artists, who make up the York Bomb Squad, are creating multiple murals on the Penn Street Art Bridge that will eventually blend together when finished. more

Brooklyn, New York NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: A mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the… NEW YORK, NY – MAY 17: A mural dedicated to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant and the other lives lost in a helicopter crash in January is seen near the Barclays Center on May 17, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. COVID-19 has spread to most countries around the world, claiming more than 316,000 lives, with nearly a third of the 4.8 million infections reported coming from the United States. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) more

Stockton, California Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Burbank, California BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by Isaac… BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by Isaac Pelayo, is displayed on a building on February 16, 2020 in Burbank, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by @velaart, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California Cars drive by a new mural by French artist Mr. Brainwash picturing Kobe Bryant and his… Cars drive by a new mural by French artist Mr. Brainwash picturing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi is seen in Los Angeles on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION – TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by Mr. Brainwash, is displayed on a building on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @paintedprophet, is displayed on a building on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @banditgraffiti, is displayed on a building on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by @paintedprophet, is displayed on a building on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @sloe_motions, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @hijackart, is displayed along a sidewalk on February 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @sloe_motions, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by Artoon, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, painted by @theoneplek and @tetriswai, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, painted by Royyaldog, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his… LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted by @sloe_motions, is displayed on a building on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant and Gianna have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California VENICE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by @cheink84,… VENICE, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: A mural depicting deceased NBA star Kobe Bryant, painted by @cheink84, is displayed by the beach on February 14, 2020 in Venice, California. Numerous murals depicting Bryant have been created around greater Los Angeles following their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash which left a total of nine dead. A public memorial service honoring Bryant will be held February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant played most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California Facemasks are sold on a streetcorner in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles,… Facemasks are sold on a streetcorner in front of a Kobe Bryant mural in Los Angeles, California on July 1, 2020, after indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters across much of California were ordered to close for at least three weeks. - Some Californian restaurants shut their doors Wednesday as new measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic threaten to scupper US Independence Day plans, with beaches closed, fireworks displays scrapped and family reunions put on hold. Indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters across much of California were ordered to close for at least three weeks, in a major reversal of the state's reopening process. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) more

Los Angeles, California Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans gather at a mural painted in an alley… Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans gather at a mural painted in an alley on Lebanon St in Los Angeles pays tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash Jan 26, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports more

Los Angeles, California Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A mural painted yesterday at the Pickford Market in… Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A mural painted yesterday at the Pickford Market in Los Angeles by graffiti artist Jules Muck pays tribute to Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash Jan 26, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports more

Los Angeles, California Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A long-standing mural in Los Angeles has become a… Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; A long-standing mural in Los Angeles has become a make-shift vigil to honor Los Angeles Laker legend, Kobe Bryant. Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday. Mandatory Credit: Sandy Hooper via USA TODAY Sports more

Los Angeles, California Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles residents pay their respects in front of… Jan 27, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles residents pay their respects in front of a mural of Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, a day after he passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Hill via USA TODAY Sports more

Los Angeles, California Feb 24, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Residents wait for a bus with a mural of… Feb 24, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Residents wait for a bus with a mural of Kobe Bryant painted on the wall behind them in Koreatown. Today was the celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports more

Kemerovo, Russia Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Johannesburg, South Africa Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Jakarta, Indonesia Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Indore, India Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Hamilton, Canada Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Guam, United States Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Foshan, China Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Chiang Mai Old City, Thailand Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Buenos Aires, Argentina Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Bucharest, Romania Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Madrid, Spain Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Barcelona, Spain Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Reggio Emilia, Italy Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Rome, Italy Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Milan, Italy Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Sao Paulo, Brazil Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Mulhouse, France Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM

Kuwait City, Kuwait Photo credit: KOBEMURAL.COM