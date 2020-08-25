LeBron James has scored more points in the playoffs than these players in the regular season

Finals record aside, there’s no question Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been one of the top playoff performers in league history, especially when looking at the stats.
James is already the leading scorer in NBA playoff history – by a wide margin, no less – with 7,012 postseason points scored so far in his illustrious career. For comparison, the No. 2 player in that statistic, Michael Jordan, scored 5,987 points in the playoffs during his time in the league.
In fact, James has scored so many points in the playoffs that he’s outscored the number of points various solid NBA players scored in their regular-season careers. Just think about how crazy that is.
For a look at some of the players James has outscored, just check out the list we put together below.