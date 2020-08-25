LeBron James has scored more points in the playoffs than these players in the regular season

Finals record aside, there’s no question Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been one of the top playoff performers in league history, especially when looking at the stats.

James is already the leading scorer in NBA playoff history – by a wide margin, no less – with 7,012 postseason points scored so far in his illustrious career. For comparison, the No. 2 player in that statistic, Michael Jordan, scored 5,987 points in the playoffs during his time in the league.

In fact, James has scored so many points in the playoffs that he’s outscored the number of points various solid NBA players scored in their regular-season careers. Just think about how crazy that is.

For a look at some of the players James has outscored, just check out the list we put together below.

Raja Bell 6,998 points in 706 games.

Ty Lawson 6,977 points in 551 games.

Beno Udrih 6,952 points in 831 games.

Jonas Valanciunas 6,947 points in 559 games.

Muggsy Bogues 6,858 points in 889 games.

Eddy Curry 6,820 points in 527 games.

Samuel Dalembert 6,814 points in 886 games.

Andrew Bogut 6,808 points in 706 games.

Charlie Villanueva 6,808 points in 656 games.

Nate Robinson 6,807 points in 618 games.

Rafer Alston 6,799 points in 671 games.

Dee Brown 6,758 points in 608 games.

Shawn Bradley 6,752 points in 832 games.

Dennis Rodman 6,683 points in 911 games.

Bryon Russell 6,663 points in 841 games.

Scott Skiles 6,652 points in 600 games.

Jared Dudley 6,627 points in 892 games.

Brian Shaw 6,547 points in 943 games.

Udonis Haslem 6,523 points in 858 games.

Danny Ferry 6,439 points in 917 games.

Ricky Rubio 6,372 points in 563 games.

Mark West 6,259 points in 1,090 games.

Ben Wallace 6,254 points in 1,088 games.

Bill Walton 6,215 points in 468 games.