Although it’s been rare historically, even NBA superstars get traded at some point in their careers, sometimes because they demand to be traded and other times because they get old and their teams decide to move them to initiate rebuilds.
However, more often than not, if a superstar player or team legend does leave their franchise, it’s because they decide to do so in free agency, not because they get traded.
Below, check out NBA legends who were never traded. As you can see, few modern-day legends make the cut.
Note: As far as this list, we’re pretty strict on how we define getting traded: If a player was traded on draft night (i.e., like Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Bob Cousy, etc.) or sign-and-traded as a free agent (LeBron James, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant, Rick Barry), you don’t make this list.
