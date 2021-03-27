Although it’s been rare historically, even NBA superstars get traded at some point in their careers, sometimes because they demand to be traded and other times because they get old and their teams decide to move them to initiate rebuilds.

However, more often than not, if a superstar player or team legend does leave their franchise, it’s because they decide to do so in free agency, not because they get traded.

Below, check out NBA legends who were never traded. As you can see, few modern-day legends make the cut.

Note: As far as this list, we’re pretty strict on how we define getting traded: If a player was traded on draft night (i.e., like Bill Russell, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Bob Cousy, etc.) or sign-and-traded as a free agent (LeBron James, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant, Rick Barry), you don’t make this list.

Michael Jordan

Magic Johnson

Larry Bird

Tim Duncan

Stephen Curry

Jerry West

Karl Malone

Elgin Baylor

David Robinson

Giannis Antetokounmpo

John Stockton

Isiah Thomas

John Havlicek

George Mikan

Kevin McHale

Bob Pettit

Reggie Miller

Wes Unseld

James Worthy

Manu Ginobili

Willis Reed

Tony Parker