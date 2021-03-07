NBA legends who never won All-Star Game MVP
NBA legends who never won All-Star Game MVP
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
HoopsHype staff
March 7, 2021
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the top scorer and the player with the most Maurice Podoloff trophies in NBA history, but he retired without one accolade many inferior players have won: MVP at the All-Star Game.
He’s far from the only superstar not to get the award, though. Just check the players below.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Dirk Nowitzki
John Havlicek
Elvin Hayes
Moses Malone
Hakeem Olajuwon
Dolph Schayes
Chris Bosh
Patrick Ewing
Ray Allen
Carmelo Anthony
Clyde Drexler
Jason Kidd
Paul Pierce
David Robinson
James Harden
All-Star selections: Nine
Robert Parish
All-Star selections: Nine
Gary Payton
All-Star selections: Nine
Dominique Wilkins
All-Star selections: Nine
Vince Carter
All-Star selections: Eight
Dave DeBusschere
All-Star selections: Eight
Alex English
All-Star selections: Eight
Larry Foust
All-Star selections: Eight
Dwight Howard
All-Star selections: Eight
Yao Ming
All-Star selections: Eight
Dikembe Mutombo
All-Star selections: Eight
Steve Nash
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star, Basketball, Gallery, NBA
All-Star, Basketball, Gallery, NBA
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email