NBA legends who never won All-Star Game MVP

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the top scorer and the player with the most Maurice Podoloff trophies in NBA history, but he retired without one accolade many inferior players have won: MVP at the All-Star Game.

He’s far from the only superstar not to get the award, though. Just check the players below.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar All-Star selections: 18

Dirk Nowitzki All-Star selections: 14

John Havlicek All-Star selections: 13

Elvin Hayes All-Star selections: 12

Moses Malone All-Star selections: 12

Hakeem Olajuwon All-Star selections: 12

Dolph Schayes All-Star selections: 12

Chris Bosh All-Star selections: 11

Patrick Ewing All-Star selections: 11

Ray Allen All-Star selections: 10

Carmelo Anthony All-Star selections: 10

Clyde Drexler All-Star selections: 10

Jason Kidd All-Star selections: 10

Paul Pierce All-Star selections: 10

David Robinson All-Star selections: 10

James Harden All-Star selections: Nine

Robert Parish All-Star selections: Nine

Gary Payton All-Star selections: Nine

Dominique Wilkins All-Star selections: Nine

Vince Carter All-Star selections: Eight

Dave DeBusschere All-Star selections: Eight

Alex English All-Star selections: Eight

Larry Foust All-Star selections: Eight

Dwight Howard All-Star selections: Eight

Yao Ming All-Star selections: Eight

Dikembe Mutombo All-Star selections: Eight