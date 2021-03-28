NBA media on Cameo: Ranking the most expensive shoutouts

We’ve already ranked the most expensive shoutouts you can buy from NBA players – active and retired – on Cameo a few months ago.

For those that don’t remember or didn’t read the article, Michael Beasley is No. 1, charging $1,000 per video.

No, seriously.

Well, this time, we decided to take a look at the NBA media side of Cameo, looking at journalists and former NBA players and coaches acting now as TV or radio hosts, or analysts on major platforms, to see how much they’re charging for a video shoutout.

Right now, the most expensive Cameo you can order from a member of NBA media comes courtesy of Vince Carter, who’s charging a reasonable $300 for a video shoutout, considering his Hall-of-Fame career.

No. 2 is Lisa Leslie, at $250, legendary WNBA player and current studio analyst for the Orlando Magic, and No. 3, Tracy Murray, who works for ABC-7 Los Angeles, charging $200.

Below, check out the full rankings for the most expensive Cameo shoutouts from members of the NBA media.

1. Vince Carter: $300 per video

2. Lisa Leslie: $250 per video

3. Jim Jackson: $200 per video

3. Tracy Murray: $200 per video

5. Kendrick Perkins: $136 per video

6. Wally Szczerbiak: $110 per video

7. Sean Elliott: $100 per video

7. Ahmad Rashad: $100 per video

7. Jon Rothstein: $100 per video

10. Brian Scalabrine: $99 per video

11. Eddie Johnson: $80 per video

12. Mike Fratello: $75 per video

12. Mitch Richmond: $75 per video

14. Chris Broussard: $60 per video

15. Bruce Bowen: $50 per video

15. Doug Gottlieb: $50 per video

15. Dwight Jaynes: $50 per video

15. Stacey King: $50 per video

15. Will Perdue: $50 per video

20. Leigh Ellis: $49 per video

20. Franco Finn: $49 per video

20. Matt Thomas: $49 per video

23. Rick Mahorn: $44 per video

24. Dan Dakich: $40 per video

24. Seth Greenberg: $40 per video

24. Fran Fraschilla: $40 per video

24. Fred Katz: $40 per video

28. Cuttino Mobley: $35 per video

28. Olden Polynice: $35 per video

30. Madelyn Burke: $30 per video

31. Amin Elhassan: $29 per video

31. Dick Fain: $29 per video

31. Reggie Theus: $29 per video

34. Abby Chin: $25 per video

34. Glenn Consor: $25 per video

34. Kyle Draper: $25 per video

34. Mike Gminski: $25 per video

34. Jennifer Hale: $25 per video

34. J.E. Skeets: $25 per video

34. Aaron Torres: $25 per video

41. Arash Markazi: $24 per video

42. Kendall Gill: $20 per video

42. Kristen Kenney: $20 per video

42. Michelle Margaux: $20 per video

42. Hannah O’Flynn: $20 per video

46. Dan Dickau: $17 per video

46. Danny Rouhier: $17 per video

48. Cayleigh Griffin: $15 per video

48. Ryan Hollins: $15 per video

48. Brooke Olzendam: $15 per video

48. Ro Parrish: $15 per video

48. Zora Stephenson: $15 per video

48. Jeff Goodman: $15 per video

54. Tara Bernstein: $10 per video

54. Anthony Puccio: $10 per video