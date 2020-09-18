Photos: NBA legends receiving their MVP trophies

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is one of the most prestigious and historic accolades in American sports today.

Dating back to the 1955-56 season, a league MVP has been named every single year. The award was originally decided by fellow players, a tradition that started in the 1955-56 campaign and ended in 1979-80. From 1980-91 through today, however, MVP has been voted on by the media who cover the sport.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo recently being announced as the 2019-20 league MVP, the second-year running he has taken home the major accolade, we thought it’d be a fun time to check out all of the winners of the award ever.

Below, you can check out the gallery we put together of every NBA MVP in league history.

2019 and 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2018: James Harden, Houston Rockets

2017: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

2016: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2015: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2014: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

2013: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2012: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2011: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

2010: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2009: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2008: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2007: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

2006: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

2005: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

2004: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

2003: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2002: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2001: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

2000: Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

1999: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

1998: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1997: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

1996: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1995: David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1994: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1993: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns

1992: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1991: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1990: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1989: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1987: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1986: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1985: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1984: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1983: Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

1982: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets

1981: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

1980: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1979: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets

1978: Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers

1977: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1976: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1975: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo Braves

1974: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1973: Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics

1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1970: Willis Reed, New York Knicks

1969: Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets

1968: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1967: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1966: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1965: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1964: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1963: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1962: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1961: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1960: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1959: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1958: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1957: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics