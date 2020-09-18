Photos: NBA legends receiving their MVP trophies

The NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is one of the most prestigious and historic accolades in American sports today.
Dating back to the 1955-56 season, a league MVP has been named every single year. The award was originally decided by fellow players, a tradition that started in the 1955-56 campaign and ended in 1979-80. From 1980-91 through today, however, MVP has been voted on by the media who cover the sport.
With
Giannis Antetokounmpo recently being announced as the 2019-20 league MVP, the second-year running he has taken home the major accolade, we thought it’d be a fun time to check out all of the winners of the award ever.
Below, you can check out the gallery we put together of every NBA MVP in league history.
2019 and 2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
2018: James Harden, Houston Rockets
2017: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
2016: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2015: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2014: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
2013: LeBron James, Miami Heat
2012: LeBron James, Miami Heat
2011: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
2010: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2009: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2008: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2007: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
2006: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns
2005: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns
2004: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
2003: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
2002: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
2001: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2000: Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
1999: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1998: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1997: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1996: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1995: David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
1994: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
1993: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns
1992: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1991: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1990: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1989: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1988: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1987: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1986: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1985: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1984: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1983: Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers
1982: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets
1981: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1980: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1979: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets
1978: Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers
1977: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1976: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1975: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo Braves
1974: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
1973: Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
1970: Willis Reed, New York Knicks
1969: Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets
1968: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1967: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1966: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1965: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1964: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1963: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1962: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1961: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1960: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1959: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1958: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1957: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
1956: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks