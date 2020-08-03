Not just TJ Warren. These are all the non-All-Stars with 50-point games

There have been 527 50-plus point games in the NBA’s vast history, and most of those scoring exhibitions were put together by All-Star-level players and legends.
However, not all those games were pulled off by athletes who were considered among the game’s truly elite. A good amount of those scoring outbursts came seemingly out of nowhere, much like TJ Warren of the Indiana Pacers dropping 53 points on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Below, we list every single non-All-Star NBA player who has scored at least 50 points in a game before.
Jamal Crawford: Four times
50 points vs. Toronto in April 2004, 52 vs. Miami in January 2007, 50 vs. Charlotte…
50 points vs. Toronto in April 2004, 52 vs. Miami in January 2007, 50 vs. Charlotte in December 2008 and 51 vs. Dallas in April 2019