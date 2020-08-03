Not just TJ Warren. These are all the non-All-Stars with 50-point games

There have been 527 50-plus point games in the NBA’s vast history, and most of those scoring exhibitions were put together by All-Star-level players and legends.

However, not all those games were pulled off by athletes who were considered among the game’s truly elite. A good amount of those scoring outbursts came seemingly out of nowhere, much like TJ Warren of the Indiana Pacers dropping 53 points on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Below, we list every single non-All-Star NBA player who has scored at least 50 points in a game before.

Jamal Crawford: Four times 50 points vs. Toronto in April 2004, 52 vs. Miami in January 2007, 50 vs. Charlotte… 50 points vs. Toronto in April 2004, 52 vs. Miami in January 2007, 50 vs. Charlotte in December 2008 and 51 vs. Dallas in April 2019 more

Purvis Short: Two times 57 points vs. San Antonio in January 1984 and 59 vs. New Jersey in November 1984

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: One time 51 points vs. Utah in December 1995

Nick Anderson: One time 50 points vs. New Jersey in April 1993

Corey Brewer: One time 51 points vs. Houston in April 2014

Willie Burton: One time 53 points vs. Miami in December 1994

Tony Delk: One time 53 points vs. Sacramento in January 2001

Eric Gordon: One time 50 points vs. Utah in January 2020

Jim Jackson: One time 50 points vs. Denver in November 1994

Brandon Jennings: One time 55 points vs. Golden State in November 2009

Neil Johnston: One time 50 points vs. Syracuse in February 1954

Caris LeVert: One time 51 points vs. Boston in March 2020

Kevin Martin: One time 50 points vs. Golden State in April 2009

Vernon Maxwell: One time 51 points vs. Cleveland in January 1991

CJ McCollum: One time 50 points vs. Chicago in January 2018

Andre Miller: One time 52 points vs. Dallas in January 2010

Tracy Murray: One time 50 points vs. Golden State in February 1998

Mike Newlin: One time 52 points vs. Boston in December 1979

Terrence Ross: One time 51 points vs. LA Clippers in January 2014

Charles Smith: One time 52 points vs. Denver in December 1990

Damon Stoudamire: One time 54 points vs. New Orleans Hornets in January 2005

TJ Warren: One time 53 points vs. Philadelphia in August 2020

Walt Wesley: One time 50 points vs. Cincinnati in February 1971

Freeman Williams: One time 51 points vs. Phoenix in January 1980

Lou Williams: One time 50 points vs. Golden State in January 2018

Ray Williams: One time 52 points vs. Detroit in April 1982