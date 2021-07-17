Which players are making the most money off endorsements?

Much is made about NBA player salaries and how preposterously high they’ve already gotten and, are going to continue getting in the near future.
By 2023-24, there are currently seven players projected to make north of $40 million and one, Damian Lillard, set to make over $50 million, with more guys more than likely set to join those ranks over the coming years.
But a player’s salary can sometimes just be a portion of what they’re actually earning annually thanks to endorsements.
Below, we used the latest numbers provided by Sportico to rank the NBA players making the most money off of endorsements, led by some very recognizable names and faces.
1. LeBron James
Endorsement money: $70 million
Percentage of yearly income: 64.0 percent
2. Kevin Durant
Endorsement money: $48 million
Percentage of yearly income: 55.1 percent
3. Stephen Curry
Endorsement money: $40 million
Percentage of yearly income: 48.1 percent
4. Russell Westbrook
Endorsement money: $28 million
Percentage of yearly income: 40.3 percent
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Endorsement money: $27 million
Percentage of yearly income: 49.5 percent
6. Zion Williamson
Endorsement money: $20 million
Percentage of yearly income: 66.1 percent
7. James Harden
Endorsement money: $18 million
Percentage of yearly income: 30.3 percent
8. Kyrie Irving
Endorsement money: $17 million
Percentage of yearly income: 33.6 percent
9. Damian Lillard
Endorsement money: $15 million
Percentage of yearly income: 32.1 percent
10. Klay Thompson
Endorsement money: $15 million
Percentage of yearly income: 29.7 percent
11. Anthony Davis
Endorsement money: $10 million
Percentage of yearly income: 23.3 percent
12. Paul George
Endorsement money: $8.5 million
Percentage of yearly income: 19.3 percent
13. Ben Simmons
Endorsement money: $8 million
Percentage of yearly income: 20.7 percent
14. Devin Booker
Endorsement money: $7 million
Percentage of yearly income: 19.1 percent
15. Jimmy Butler
Endorsement money: $7 million
Percentage of yearly income: 16.9 percent