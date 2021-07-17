USA Today Sports

Which players are making the most money off endorsements?

Which players are making the most money off endorsements?

Basketball

Which players are making the most money off endorsements?

July 17, 2021- by

By |

Much is made about NBA player salaries and how preposterously high they’ve already gotten and, are going to continue getting in the near future.

By 2023-24, there are currently seven players projected to make north of $40 million and one, Damian Lillard, set to make over $50 million, with more guys more than likely set to join those ranks over the coming years.

But a player’s salary can sometimes just be a portion of what they’re actually earning annually thanks to endorsements.

Below, we used the latest numbers provided by Sportico to rank the NBA players making the most money off of endorsements, led by some very recognizable names and faces.

Check it out by scrolling down below.

Basketball, Business, Gallery, NBA

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home