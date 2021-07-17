Which players are making the most money off endorsements?

Much is made about NBA player salaries and how preposterously high they’ve already gotten and, are going to continue getting in the near future.

By 2023-24, there are currently seven players projected to make north of $40 million and one, Damian Lillard, set to make over $50 million, with more guys more than likely set to join those ranks over the coming years.

But a player’s salary can sometimes just be a portion of what they’re actually earning annually thanks to endorsements.

Below, we used the latest numbers provided by Sportico to rank the NBA players making the most money off of endorsements, led by some very recognizable names and faces.

Check it out by scrolling down below.

1. LeBron James Endorsement money: $70 million

Percentage of yearly income: 64.0 percent

2. Kevin Durant Endorsement money: $48 million

Percentage of yearly income: 55.1 percent

3. Stephen Curry Endorsement money: $40 million

Percentage of yearly income: 48.1 percent

4. Russell Westbrook Endorsement money: $28 million

Percentage of yearly income: 40.3 percent

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo Endorsement money: $27 million

Percentage of yearly income: 49.5 percent

6. Zion Williamson Endorsement money: $20 million

Percentage of yearly income: 66.1 percent

7. James Harden Endorsement money: $18 million

Percentage of yearly income: 30.3 percent

8. Kyrie Irving Endorsement money: $17 million

Percentage of yearly income: 33.6 percent

9. Damian Lillard Endorsement money: $15 million

Percentage of yearly income: 32.1 percent

10. Klay Thompson Endorsement money: $15 million

Percentage of yearly income: 29.7 percent

11. Anthony Davis Endorsement money: $10 million

Percentage of yearly income: 23.3 percent

12. Paul George Endorsement money: $8.5 million

Percentage of yearly income: 19.3 percent

13. Ben Simmons Endorsement money: $8 million

Percentage of yearly income: 20.7 percent

14. Devin Booker Endorsement money: $7 million

Percentage of yearly income: 19.1 percent