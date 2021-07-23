NBA players who were flag bearers at the Olympic Games

Wizards forward Rui Hachimura of Japan, Spurs guard Patrick Mills of Australia and Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic are the latest NBA players to bear their country flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. They join a select group that includes Yao Ming, Manu Ginobili and others.

Check out the full list in the gallery below.

Rui Hachimura, Japan 2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)

Patty Mills, Australia 2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)

Tomas Satoransky, Czech Republic 2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)

Luis Scola, Argentina 2016 Olympics (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Pau Gasol, Spain 2012 Olympics (London, United Kingdom)

Yi Jianlian, China 2012 Olympics (London, United Kingdom)

Manu Ginobili, Argentina 2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)

Andrei Kirilenko, Russia 2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)

Yao Ming, China 2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)

Dirk Nowitzki, Germany 2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)

Carlos Arroyo, Puerto Rico 2004 Olympics (Athens, Greece)

Yao Ming, China 2004 Olympics (Athens, Greece)