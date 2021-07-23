NBA players who were flag bearers at the Olympic Games
NBA players who were flag bearers at the Olympic Games
Wizards forward
Rui Hachimura of Japan, Spurs guard Patrick Mills of Australia and Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky of the Czech Republic are the latest NBA players to bear their country flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony. They join a select group that includes Yao Ming, Manu Ginobili and others.
Check out the full list in the gallery below.
Rui Hachimura, Japan
2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)
Patty Mills, Australia
2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)
Tomas Satoransky, Czech Republic
2020 Olympics (Tokyo, Japan)
Luis Scola, Argentina
2016 Olympics (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Pau Gasol, Spain
2012 Olympics (London, United Kingdom)
Yi Jianlian, China
2012 Olympics (London, United Kingdom)
Manu Ginobili, Argentina
2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)
Andrei Kirilenko, Russia
2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)
Yao Ming, China
2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)
Dirk Nowitzki, Germany
2008 Olympics (Beijing, China)
Carlos Arroyo, Puerto Rico
2004 Olympics (Athens, Greece)
Yao Ming, China
2004 Olympics (Athens, Greece)
Andrew Gaze, Australia
2000 Olympics (Sydney, Australia)
Evergreen, Featured, Olympic Games, Top, Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Olympics
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Olympics, Evergreen, Featured, Olympic Games, Top
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email