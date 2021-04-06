The players who have stayed the longest with their current teams

Loyalty in the NBA is a tricky subject, as it’s often difficult for teams and players to remain loyal when, at the end of the day, the league is a business. It’s tricky to the point that it’s become pretty rare for a player to stay five years with the same squad. Only 25 players in the NBA have done so in the last half decade. That’s roughly five percent of the league.

Below, check out the ranking of players who have been with their current teams the longest.

Devin Booker (Phoenix) Joined the team in July 2015

Myles Turner (Indiana) Joined the team in July 2015

Nikola Jokic (Denver) Joined the team in July 2015

Cristiano Felicio (Chicago) Joined the team in July 2015

Draymond Green (Golden State) Joined the team in July 2015

Damian Lillard (Portland) Joined the team in July 2015

Kevon Looney (Golden State) Joined the team in July 2015

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) Joined the team in July 2015

Will Barton (Denver) Joined the team in February 2015

Goran Dragic (Miami) Joined the team in February 2015

Dwight Powell (Dallas) Joined the team in December 2014

Joe Ingles (Utah) Joined the team in October 2014

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) Joined the team in August 2014

Kevin Love (Cleveland) Joined the team in August 2014

Marcus Smart (Boston) Joined the team in July 2014

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee) Joined the team in July 2013

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee) Joined the team in July 2013

Cody Zeller (Charlotte) Joined the team in July 2013

Rudy Gobert (Utah) Joined the team in July 2013

Kyle Lowry (Toronto) Joined the team in July 2012

Bradley Beal (Washington) Joined the team in July 2012

Patrick Mills (San Antonio) Joined the team in March 2012

Klay Thompson (Golden State) Joined the team in December 2011

Stephen Curry (Golden State) Joined the team in July 2009