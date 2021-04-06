The players who have stayed the longest with their current teams

By
|
HoopsHype staff
April 5, 2021
Loyalty in the NBA is a tricky subject, as it’s often difficult for teams and players to remain loyal when, at the end of the day, the league is a business. It’s tricky to the point that it’s become pretty rare for a player to stay five years with the same squad. Only 25 players in the NBA have done so in the last half decade. That’s roughly five percent of the league.
Below, check out the ranking of players who have been with their current teams the longest.
Devin Booker (Phoenix)
Joined the team in July 2015
Myles Turner (Indiana)
Joined the team in July 2015
Nikola Jokic (Denver)
Joined the team in July 2015
Cristiano Felicio (Chicago)
Joined the team in July 2015
Draymond Green (Golden State)
Joined the team in July 2015
Damian Lillard (Portland)
Joined the team in July 2015
Kevon Looney (Golden State)
Joined the team in July 2015
Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota)
Joined the team in July 2015
Will Barton (Denver)
Joined the team in February 2015
Goran Dragic (Miami)
Joined the team in February 2015
Dwight Powell (Dallas)
Joined the team in December 2014
Joe Ingles (Utah)
Joined the team in October 2014
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)
Joined the team in August 2014
Kevin Love (Cleveland)
Joined the team in August 2014
Marcus Smart (Boston)
Joined the team in July 2014
Khris Middleton (Milwaukee)
Joined the team in July 2013
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee)
Joined the team in July 2013
Cody Zeller (Charlotte)
Joined the team in July 2013
Rudy Gobert (Utah)
Joined the team in July 2013
Kyle Lowry (Toronto)
Joined the team in July 2012
Bradley Beal (Washington)
Joined the team in July 2012
Patrick Mills (San Antonio)
Joined the team in March 2012
Klay Thompson (Golden State)
Joined the team in December 2011
Stephen Curry (Golden State)
Joined the team in July 2009
Udonis Haslem (Miami)
Joined the team in August 2003