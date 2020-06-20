A Redditor has turned each NBA team into a WNBA squad

A Reddit user named u/Parjil recently used the FaceApp to turn almost every NBA team into a WNBA squad.

The only ones missing are the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, but besides that, every squad had their top players turned into women by the Redditor.

The app may sound familiar because it’s the same one NBA players used a few months ago to turn themselves into old men.

To see what some of the NBA’s best look like as women, just check out the pictures below.

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela

Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan

Charlotte Hornets Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller

Chicago Bulls Coby White, Tomas Satoransky, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter

Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic

Detroit Pistons Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Blake Griffin and Christian Wood

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

Houston Rockets Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington and PJ Tucker

Indiana Pacers Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner

Los Angeles Clippers Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac

Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard

Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas

Miami Heat Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk

Milwaukee Bucks Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez

Minnesota Timberwolves D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Okogie and Juan Hernangomez

New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

New York Knicks Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Wayne Ellington, Julius Randle and Taj Gibson

Oklahoma City Thunder Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams

Orlando Magic Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic

Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid

Phoenix Suns Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and Jusuf Nurkic

Sacramento Kings De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Marvin Bagley

San Antonio Spurs Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker, Trey Lyles and LaMarcus Aldridge

Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka

Utah Jazz Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert