A Redditor has turned each NBA team into a WNBA squad
A Redditor has turned each NBA team into a WNBA squad
274
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By HoopsHype staff |
June 20, 2020
A Reddit user named u/Parjil recently used the FaceApp to turn almost every NBA team into a WNBA squad.
The only ones missing are the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, but besides that, every squad had their top players turned into women by the Redditor.
The app may sound familiar because it’s the same one NBA players used a few months ago to turn themselves into old men.
To see what some of the NBA’s best look like as women, just check out the pictures below.
Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan
Charlotte Hornets
Devonte Graham, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Zeller
Chicago Bulls
Coby White, Tomas Satoransky, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter
Cleveland Cavaliers
Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond
Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic
Detroit Pistons
Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, Tony Snell, Blake Griffin and Christian Wood
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney
Houston Rockets
Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Danuel House, Robert Covington and PJ Tucker
Indiana Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner
Los Angeles Clippers
Patrick Beverley, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas
Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Kendrick Nunn, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk
Milwaukee Bucks
Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez
Minnesota Timberwolves
D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Okogie and Juan Hernangomez
New Orleans Pelicans
Lonzo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Derrick Favors, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram
New York Knicks
Elfrid Payton, RJ Barrett, Wayne Ellington, Julius Randle and Taj Gibson
Oklahoma City Thunder
Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams
Orlando Magic
Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier, James Ennis, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic
Philadelphia 76ers
Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Al Horford and Joel Embiid
Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes
Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Trevor Ariza, Carmelo Anthony and Jusuf Nurkic
Sacramento Kings
De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica and Marvin Bagley
San Antonio Spurs
Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Lonnie Walker, Trey Lyles and LaMarcus Aldridge
Toronto Raptors
Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Serge Ibaka
Utah Jazz
Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Joe Ingles and Rudy Gobert
Washington Wizards
John Wall, Bradley Beal, Jerome Robinson, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant
Basketball, Gallery
Basketball, Gallery
274
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email