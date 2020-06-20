USA Today Sports

A Redditor has turned each NBA team into a WNBA squad

A Reddit user named u/Parjil recently used the FaceApp to turn almost every NBA team into a WNBA squad.

The only ones missing are the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, but besides that, every squad had their top players turned into women by the Redditor.

The app may sound familiar because it’s the same one NBA players used a few months ago to turn themselves into old men.

To see what some of the NBA’s best look like as women, just check out the pictures below.

