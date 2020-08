NBA media comprises a very important sub-section of the game, providing fans with the latest news and analysis that makes the sport that much more interesting to follow.

From the latest Woj bomb to the next cover of SLAM Magazine, basketball media does a great job of making the game more interesting and exciting for fans. That extends to players, who stay up to date on Twitter just like everybody else.

Below, we rank the media accounts followed by the most players on Twitter.

1. @SLAMonline 215 NBA players following

2. @wojespn 210 NBA players following

3. @SportsCenter 202 NBA players following

4. @Ballislife 149 NBA players following

5. @NBATV 144 NBA players following

6. @espn 140 NBA players following

7. @PlayersTribune 137 NBA players following

8. @BleacherReport 134 NBA players following

9. @ESPNNBA 131 NBA players following

10. @NBAonTNT 112 NBA players following

11. @hoopshype 103 NBA players following

12. @GoodmanHoops 96 NBA players following

13. @stephenasmith 95 NBA players following

14. @TheSteinLine 93 NBA players following

15. @ShamsCharania 92 NBA players following

16. @LegionHoops 74 NBA players following

17. @davidaldridgedc 73 NBA players following

18. @SInow 72 NBA players following

18. @InsideHoops 72 NBA players following

20. @JayBilas 70 NBA players following

21. @DickieV 66 NBA players following

22. @Chris_Broussard 63 NBA players following

23. @AlexKennedyNBA 62 NBA players following

24. @RealSkipBayless 61 NBA players following

25. @Rachel__Nichols 60 NBA players following

26. @ZachLowe_NBA 59 NBA players following