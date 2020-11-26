Players who got waived on Thanksgiving

The NBA is a business and that’s true even on Thanksgiving, a day in which quite a few players have lost their jobs through the years.

You can see the full list below…

Dewan Hernandez Waived by the Toronto Raptors in 2020

Justin Patton Waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020

Jordan Bell Waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020

Sebastian Telfair Waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014

Ryan Bowen Waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009

Josh Davis Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005

Stanley Roberts Waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1999

Keith Tower Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996

Askia Jones Waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994

Steve Scheffler Waived by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1992

Bart Kofoed Waived by the Boston Celtics in 1992

Darrell Walker Waived by the Detroit Pistons in 1992

Tim Legler Waived by the Utah Jazz in 1992

Jeff Lebo Waived by the San Antonio Spurs in 1989

Kermit Washington Waived by the Golden State Warriors in 1987

Dirk Minniefield Waived by the Golden State Warriors in 1987

Pete Williams Waived by the Denver Nuggets in 1986

Perry Moss Waived by the Washington Bullets in 1985