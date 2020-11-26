Players who got waived on Thanksgiving
Players who got waived on Thanksgiving
By HoopsHype staff |
November 26, 2020
The NBA is a business and that’s true even on Thanksgiving, a day in which quite a few players have lost their jobs through the years.
You can see the full list below…
Dewan Hernandez
Waived by the Toronto Raptors in 2020
Justin Patton
Waived by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020
Jordan Bell
Waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020
Sebastian Telfair
Waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014
Ryan Bowen
Waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2009
Josh Davis
Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005
Stanley Roberts
Waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in 1999
Keith Tower
Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1996
Askia Jones
Waived by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1994
Steve Scheffler
Waived by the Seattle SuperSonics in 1992
Bart Kofoed
Waived by the Boston Celtics in 1992
Darrell Walker
Waived by the Detroit Pistons in 1992
Tim Legler
Waived by the Utah Jazz in 1992
Jeff Lebo
Waived by the San Antonio Spurs in 1989
Kermit Washington
Waived by the Golden State Warriors in 1987
Dirk Minniefield
Waived by the Golden State Warriors in 1987
Pete Williams
Waived by the Denver Nuggets in 1986
Perry Moss
Waived by the Washington Bullets in 1985
Charlie Chriss
Waived by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1983
Basketball, Free Agency, Gallery, NBA
