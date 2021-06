The players with the worst winning percentages ever

Although not entirely their own fault, a lot of NBA players have had the misfortune of suiting up for organizations who either don’t value winning, are too disorganized to win or are simply in a constant state of rebuild, meaning perpetual losing.

As such, a few guys in league history have even lost an astonishing 75 to 80 percent of the games they’ve suited up in, and even if wasn’t those specific players’ faults, it’s still an ugly distinction to have.

Below, check out the players with the worst winning percentages in the history of the NBA.

Spoiler alert: The modern player with the highest spot in this ranking isย Marquese Chriss at No. 14, who, to this point in his career, has only won 29.1 percent of the games he’s played in.

1. Hollis Thompson: 20.00 percent (53-212) Career stats: 7.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.1 apg, 41.3 FG%

2. Bryant Reeves: 22.03 percent (87-308) Career stats: 12.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.6 apg, 47.5 FG%

3. Doug Smith: 23.65 percent (70-226) Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 42.5 FG%

4. Tyrone Nesby: 25.88 percent (66-189) Career stats: 9.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 40.4 FG%

5. Tellis Frank: 26.89 percent (71-193) Career stats: 6.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.0 apg, 43.9 FG%

6. Marcus Fizer: 26.99 percent (78-211) Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg, 43.5 FG%

7. Donte Greene: 27.67 percent (70-183) Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 0.7 apg, 40.6 FG%

8. Randy White: 27.76 percent (78-203) Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 0.6 apg, 40.1 FG%

9. Lee Mayberry: 28.02 percent (139-357) Career stats: 5.1 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 3.6 apg, 41.5 FG%

10. Clark Kellogg: 28.46 percent (74-186) Career stats: 18.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.9 apg, 49.7 FG%

11. Al Thornton: 28.72 percent (85-211) Career stats: 11.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.2 apg, 45.2 FG%

12. Doug West: 28.85 percent (195-481) Career stats: 9.6 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 48.1 FG%

13. Marquese Chriss: 29.07 percent (75-183) Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 45.5 FG%

14. Geoff Huston: 29.23 percent (145-351) Career stats: 8.8 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 5.1 apg, 48.3 FG%

15. Terry Davis: 29.58 percent (142-338) Career stats: 6.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.6 apg, 47.2 FG%

16. Marcus Liberty: 29.59 percent (79-188) Career stats: 7.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 41.7 FG%

17. Kenny Sailors: 29.71 percent (82-194) Career stats: 12.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 32.9 FG%

18. Donnie Butcher: 30.55 percent (84-191) Career stats: 6.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 39.7 FG%

19. Ken Bannister: 30.83 percent (78-175) Career stats: 5.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.4 apg, 48.8 FG%

20. Scott Lloyd: 31.08 percent (115-255) Career stats: 4.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.0 apg, 42.5 FG%

21. Freddie Boyd: 31.19 percent (102-225) Career stats: 8.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 41.4 FG%

22. Dave Budd: 31.53 percent (111-241) Career stats: 7.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 46.0 FG%

23. Sebastian Telfair: 31.56 percent (178-386) Career stats: 7.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 3.5 apg, 39.0 FG%

24. Terry Dehere: 31.59 percent (127-275) Career stats: 8.0 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 2.6 apg, 41.1 FG%

25. Quincy Acy: 31.75 percent (107-230) Career stats: 4.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.6 apg, 44.4 FG%

26. Pooh Richardson: 31.77 percent (203-436) Career stats: 11.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 6.5 apg, 44.4 FG%

27. Harold Pressley: 31.77 percent (95-204) Career stats: 9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 43.7 FG%

28. Ryan Gomes: 31.83 percent (155-332) Career stats: 10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 44.5 FG%

29. Zach LaVine: 31.87 percent (131-280) Career stats: 19.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg, 45.8 FG%