NBA stars with the wrong gear on draft night

Over the years, we’ve witnessed many awkward moments on draft night with players wearing gear of teams they would never play for. That’s what happens when your draft rights are traded, but the deal is still not official.

That makes for fun moments and eventually for many ‘what if’ questions.

Below, you can see pictures of NBA stars with the gear of the franchises that traded them even before their pro careers had started.

Luka Doncic, Atlanta Hawks BROOKLYN, NY – JUNE 21: Luka Doncic shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected number three overall by the Atlanta Hawks during the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Trae Young, Dallas Mavericks BROOKLYN, NY – JUNE 21: Trae Young shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected number five overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kawhi Leonard, Indiana Pacers NEWARK, NJ – JUNE 23: Kawhi Leonard shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected number fifteen overall by the Indiana Pacers during the 2011 NBA Draft Presented by KIA at the Prudential Center on June 23, 2011 in Newark, New Jersey.

Kevin Love, Memphis Grizzlies NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Kevin Love shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected number five overall by the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2008 NBA Draft at The WaMu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on June 26, 2008 in New York City.

Ray Allen, Minnesota Timberwolves EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 26: Ray Allen shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996 at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Donovan Mitchell, Denver Nuggets NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 22: Donovan Mitchell walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.

Rudy Gobert, Denver Nuggets NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 27: Rudy Gobert (R) of France poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner David Stern after Gobert was drafted #27 overall in the first round by the Denver Nuggets during the 2013 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 27, 2013 in in the Brooklyn Bourough of New York City.

Stephon Marbury, Milwaukee Bucks EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – JUNE 26: Stephon Marbury drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks shakes NBA Commissioner David Stern's hand during the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996 at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brandon Roy, Minnesota Timberwolves NEW YORK – JUNE 28: Brandon Roy shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves sixth in the 2006 NBA Draft on June 28, 2006 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

LaMarcus Aldridge, Chicago Bulls NEW YORK – JUNE 28: LaMarcus Aldridge shakes hands with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected by the Chicago Bulls second overall in the 2006 NBA Draft on June 28, 2006 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Luol Deng, Phoenix Suns NEW YORK – JUNE 24: NBA Commissioner David Stern shakes the hands of a smiling Luol Deng during the 2004 NBA Draft on June 24, 2004 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Devin Harris, Washington Wizards NEW YORK – JUNE 24: David Stern shakes hands with Devin Harris during the 2004 NBA Draft on June 24, 2004 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Jameer Nelson, Denver Nuggets NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Jameer Nelson (R), selected by the Denver Nuggets, shakes hands with Commissioner David Stern during the 2004 NBA Draft on June 24, 2004 at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Leandro Barbosa, San Antonio Spurs NEW YORK – JUNE 26: NBA Commissioner David Stern with Leandro Barbosa who was selected #28 overall in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs and later had his rights traded to the Phoenix Suns during the 2003 NBA DRAFT at the Paramount Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 26, 2003 in New York, New York.

Pau Gasol, Atlanta Hawks NEW YORK, UNITED STATES: Pau Gasol of Spain (R) is congratulated by NBA Commissioner David Stern (L) after being selected as the number three pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2001 NBA Draft 27 June 2001 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Vince Carter (Golden State Warriors) and Antawn Jamison (Toronto Raptors) 24 Jun 1998: A picture of Vince Carter (L) being traded to the Toronto Rapters and Antawn Jamison (R) being traded to the Golden State Warriors during the NBA Draft at the General Motors Palace in Vancouver, Canada.

Kobe Bryant, Charlotte Hornets NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Kobe Bryant poses with NBA Commissioner David Stern after being selected in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft on June 26, 1996 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

Penny Hardaway, Golden State Warriors NEW YORK - 1993: Anfernee Hardaway and Chris Webber switch hats after being traded for one another during the 1993 NBA Draft. Webber was traded to the Golden State Warriors after being chosen number one overall by the Orlando Magic. Hardaway was selected number three by the Golden State Warriors and traded to Orlando in New York, New York.