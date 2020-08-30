Blazers are the runaway leaders in first-round exits

USA Today Sports

The goal for most NBA teams every season is to make the playoffs. Some have higher aspirations, like winning a title, but most franchises have to be more realistic and accept that just qualifying for the postseason is a respectable annual accomplishment.

Of course, once in the playoffs, teams would like to make it as far as possible and – preferably – not get bounced in the first round. Being eliminated that early on in the postseason process leaves a sour taste in the mouths of players, teams and fans alike.

No team has experienced being first-round fodder more than Portland. The Blazers, with 25 first-round defeats after being eliminated by the Lakers, lead the way in futility, with the Atlanta Hawks (21) and Detroit Pistons (20) trailing them.

For the full list of how many times each NBA team has been eliminated in the first round of the postseason, just check out the list below.

