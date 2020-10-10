Draft Combine: How well did stars perform in the bench press test?

The bench press portion of the NBA Combine isn’t anywhere near as important as it is in the NFL Combine, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to discuss.

If anything, it’s interesting to see how top basketball prospects compare in strength to the average human being since the bench total they use for reps in the NBA combine – 185 pounds (just about 84 kilograms) – is far more attainable for the regular person than the NFL’s 225-pound bench press.

The most famous NBA Combine bench press story to this day is Kevin Durant failing to hit even one rep of 185 pounds. One MVP and two championships later, Durant now says top prospects should skip the combine all together.

Likely sound advice for the players in the running for the No. 1 pick.

Anyway, below, we present the bench press rankings from NBA All-Stars at the Draft Combine.

Blake Griffin: 22 repetitions in 2009

Al Horford: 20 in repetitions in 2007

Kevin Love: 18 repetitions in 2008

James Harden: 17 repetitions in 2009

Jameer Nelson: 15 repetitions in 2004

Deron Williams: 15 repetitions in 2005

Victor Oladipo: 15 repetitions in 2013

Paul Millsap: 15 repetitions in 2006

Chris Kaman: 15 repetitions in 2003

Richard Jefferson: 14 repetitions in 2001

Jimmy Butler: 14 repetitions in 2011

David Lee: 14 repetitions in 2005

Isaiah Thomas: 13 repetitions in 2011

Jeff Teague: 13 repetitions in 2009

Carlos Boozer: 13 repetitions in 2002

Damian Lillard: 13 repetitions in 2012

Kyle Korver: 13 repetitions in 2003

Russell Westbrook: 12 repetitions in 2008

Gilbert Arenas: 12 repetitions in 2001

Amare Stoudemire: 12 repetitions in 2002

Michael Redd: 12 repetitions in 2000

Joe Johnson: 12 repetitions in 2001

Joakim Noah: 12 repetitions in 2007

David West: 11 repetitions in 2003

Donovan Mitchell: 10 repetitions in 2017

Derrick Rose: 10 repetitions in 2008

Gordon Hayward: 10 repetitions in 2010

Chris Paul: 10 repetitions in 2005

Glen Rice: 10 repetitions in 2013

Stephen Curry: 10 repetitions in 2009

Danny Granger: 10 repetitions in 2005

Andre Drummond: 10 repetitions in 2012

Dwyane Wade: Nine repetitions in 2003

Chris Bosh: Nine repetitions in 2003

Draymond Green: Nine repetitions in 2012

DeAndre Jordan: Eight repetitions in 2008

Nikola Vucevic: Eight repetitions in 2011

Bradley Beal: Eight repetitions in 2012

Devin Booker: Eight repetitions in 2015

LaMarcus Aldridge: Eight repetitions in 2006

Dwight Howard: Seven repetitions in 2004

Carmelo Anthony: Seven repetitions in 2003

Kemba Walker: Seven repetitions in 2011

Rudy Gobert: Seven repetitions in 2013

Brook Lopez: Seven repetitions in 2008

Jrue Holiday: Six repetitions in 2009

Klay Thompson: Five repetitions in 2011

DeMar DeRozan: Five repetitions in 2009

Luol Deng: Five repetitions in 2004

Andre Iguodala: Four repetitions in 2004

Paul George: Four repetitions in 2010

Kawhi Leonard: Three repetitions in 2011

Caron Butler: Two repetitions in 2002

Tyson Chandler: Two repetitions in 2001