Draft Combine: How well did stars perform in the bench press test?

The bench press portion of the NBA Combine isn’t anywhere near as important as it is in the NFL Combine, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun to discuss.
If anything, it’s interesting to see how top basketball prospects compare in strength to the average human being since the bench total they use for reps in the NBA combine – 185 pounds (just about 84 kilograms) – is far more attainable for the regular person than the NFL’s 225-pound bench press.
The most famous NBA Combine bench press story to this day is
Kevin Durant failing to hit even one rep of 185 pounds. One MVP and two championships later, Durant now says top prospects should skip the combine all together.
Likely sound advice for the players in the running for the No. 1 pick.
Anyway, below, we present the bench press rankings from NBA All-Stars at the Draft Combine.
Blake Griffin: 22 repetitions in 2009
Al Horford: 20 in repetitions in 2007
Kevin Love: 18 repetitions in 2008
James Harden: 17 repetitions in 2009
Jameer Nelson: 15 repetitions in 2004
Deron Williams: 15 repetitions in 2005
Victor Oladipo: 15 repetitions in 2013
Paul Millsap: 15 repetitions in 2006
Chris Kaman: 15 repetitions in 2003
Richard Jefferson: 14 repetitions in 2001
Jimmy Butler: 14 repetitions in 2011
David Lee: 14 repetitions in 2005
Isaiah Thomas: 13 repetitions in 2011
Jeff Teague: 13 repetitions in 2009
Carlos Boozer: 13 repetitions in 2002
Damian Lillard: 13 repetitions in 2012
Kyle Korver: 13 repetitions in 2003
Russell Westbrook: 12 repetitions in 2008
Gilbert Arenas: 12 repetitions in 2001
Amare Stoudemire: 12 repetitions in 2002
Michael Redd: 12 repetitions in 2000
Joe Johnson: 12 repetitions in 2001
Joakim Noah: 12 repetitions in 2007
David West: 11 repetitions in 2003
Donovan Mitchell: 10 repetitions in 2017
Derrick Rose: 10 repetitions in 2008
Gordon Hayward: 10 repetitions in 2010
Chris Paul: 10 repetitions in 2005
Glen Rice: 10 repetitions in 2013
Stephen Curry: 10 repetitions in 2009
Danny Granger: 10 repetitions in 2005
Andre Drummond: 10 repetitions in 2012
Dwyane Wade: Nine repetitions in 2003
Chris Bosh: Nine repetitions in 2003
Draymond Green: Nine repetitions in 2012
DeAndre Jordan: Eight repetitions in 2008
Nikola Vucevic: Eight repetitions in 2011
Bradley Beal: Eight repetitions in 2012
Devin Booker: Eight repetitions in 2015
LaMarcus Aldridge: Eight repetitions in 2006
Dwight Howard: Seven repetitions in 2004
Carmelo Anthony: Seven repetitions in 2003
Kemba Walker: Seven repetitions in 2011
Rudy Gobert: Seven repetitions in 2013
Brook Lopez: Seven repetitions in 2008
Jrue Holiday: Six repetitions in 2009
Klay Thompson: Five repetitions in 2011
DeMar DeRozan: Five repetitions in 2009
Luol Deng: Five repetitions in 2004
Andre Iguodala: Four repetitions in 2004
Paul George: Four repetitions in 2010
Kawhi Leonard: Three repetitions in 2011
Caron Butler: Two repetitions in 2002
Tyson Chandler: Two repetitions in 2001
Kevin Durant: Zero repetitions in 2007