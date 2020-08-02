NBA Twitter: Which players are most followed by their peers?

LeBron James is No. 1 in many categories in the NBA and that includes social media following.

James is not just the top tweeter in basketball with 46.8 million followers, though. He’s also the most followed among the NBA fraternity.

As of now, LeBron is followed by 227 players, which is almost half the league. No. 2 is not shocking, as Kevin Durant is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. The third spot, however, is a bit eye-opening, with Jamal Crawford claiming that spot with 213 NBA players following him. Crawford may not be known by the average person in America, but among basketball aficionados, he may as well be royalty.

Below, the 25 most-followed accounts.

1. LeBron James (@KingJames) 227 NBA players follow him

2. Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) 223 NBA players follow him

3. Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) 213 NBA players follow him

4. John Wall (@JohnWall) 154 NBA players follow him

5. Dwyane Wade (@DwyaneWade) 150 NBA players follow him

6. Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) 146 NBA players follow him

7. Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) 141 NBA players follow him

8. Chris Paul (@CP3) 139 NBA players follow him

9. Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) 138 NBA players follow him

10. Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) 136 NBA players follow him

11. Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) 133 NBA players follow him

12. Shaquille O'Neal (@SHAQ) 130 NBA players follow him

13. Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 129 NBA players follow him

14. Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) 117 NBA players follow him

15. James Harden (@JHarden13) 112 NBA players follow him

16. Paul George (@Yg_Trece) 110 NBA players follow him

17. CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) 108 NBA players follow him

17. Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) 108 NBA players follow him

19. Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) 104 NBA players follow him

20. Steve Nash (@SteveNash) 98 NBA players follow him

21. Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 97 NBA players follow him

22. Evan Turner (@thekidet) 93 NBA players follow him

22. Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) 93 NBA players follow him

24. DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) 92 NBA players follow him