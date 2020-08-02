NBA Twitter: Which players are most followed by their peers?

LeBron James is No. 1 in many categories in the NBA and that includes social media following.
James is not just the top tweeter in basketball with 46.8 million followers, though. He’s also the most followed among the NBA fraternity.
As of now, LeBron is followed by 227 players, which is almost half the league. No. 2 is not shocking, as Kevin Durant is one of the most well-known athletes in the world. The third spot, however, is a bit eye-opening, with Jamal Crawford claiming that spot with 213 NBA players following him. Crawford may not be known by the average person in America, but among basketball aficionados, he may as well be royalty.
Below, the 25 most-followed accounts.