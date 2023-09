Nikola Vucevic fouls Jaren Jackson Jr and other pictures of the day at the World Cup

Slovenia v Australia: Group K - FIBA Basketball World Cup

OKINAWA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Patty Mills #5 of Australia drives to the basket against Aleksej…

OKINAWA, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 01: Patty Mills #5 of Australia drives to the basket against Aleksej Nikolic #6 and Mike Tobey #10 of Slovenia during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2nd Round Group K game between Slovenia and Australia at Okinawa Arena on September 01, 2023 in Okinawa, Japan. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)