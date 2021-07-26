The best scoring performances in Olympic basketball history

Early on July 26, Dallas Mavericks and Slovenian superstar Luka Doncic exploded in his first taste of Olympic basketball action, going off for 48 points on 18-of-29 shooting in a 118-100 victory for Slovenia over Argentina.
With that scoring mark, Doncic tied Ed Palubinskas for the second-best scoring performance in Olympic basketball history, trailing just the great Oscar Schmidt, who once scored 55 in an Olympic contest, for the first-place spot historically.
However, it was the best scoring performance by an NBA player in the Olympics, surpassing Patty Mills’ and Yao Ming’s 39-point performances, as well as Carmelo Anthony’s 37 points in 2012.
Below, check out the highest-scoring performances in Olympic basketball history.