This Olympic tournament has more NBA players than ever before

The NBA presence at the Olympic basketball tournament has steadily grown through the years since the first NBA players showed up at the Barcelona Games back in 1992.

Back then, 18 NBA players from around the world made it to the prestigious event, good to make up 12.50 percent of the field.

Each Olympic tournament since then has had more NBA players in it than the one prior, with that number peaking this year it in Tokyo, where 34.72 percent of the participants in the basketball tournament being NBA players, for a total of 50 players from the top basketball league in the world taking part in the festivities.

While the average quality of the players is the highest it’s been at the event, it’s not a particularly star-studded one this year. Only seven current NBA All-Stars are at the tournament in Tokyo this summer, which is the second-worst number since 1992, tied with the 2000 Olympic Games and just ahead of the lowest number ever, which came in the 2004 Olympics that had just three All-Star participants.

Below, check out the number of NBA players that took part in each Olympic tournament, as well as the number of NBA All-Stars in each event.

Note: For this exercise, we considered NBA players the guys who played in the NBA during the season leading up to the Olympic tournament.

1992 Olympics: 12.50 percent of NBA players 18 players overall, including 11 All-Stars: Larry Bird, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Magic Johnson, David Robinson, John Stockton and Clyde Drexler

1996 Olympics: 13.19 percent of NBA players 19 players overall, including 12 All-Stars: David Robinson, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Anfernee Hardaway, Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, Karl Malone, Mitch Richmond, Reggie Miller, Scottie Pippen, John Stockton and Gary Payton

2000 Olympics: 14.58 percent of NBA players 21 players overall, including seven All-Stars: Kevin Garnett, Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton, Ray Allen, Allan Houston, Jason Kidd and Vince Carter

2004 Olympics: 15.97 percent of NBA players 23 players overall, including three All-Stars: Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan and Yao Ming

2008 Olympics: 20.83 percent of NBA players 30 players overall, including 11 All-Stars: Jason Kidd, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Yao Ming, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer, Dwight Howard and Chris Paul

2012 Olympics: 24.31 percent of NBA players 35 players overall, including 12 All-Stars: Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Marc Gasol, Tony Parker, Luol Deng, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love

2016 Olympics: 26.39 percent of NBA players 38 players overall, including 10 All-Stars: Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Pau Gasol