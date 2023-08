Paolo Banchero, Team USA dominate New Zealand 99-72

USA v New Zealand: Group C - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Paolo Banchero (C) of the US dunks against New Zealand during the FIBA Basketball World Cup…

Paolo Banchero (C) of the US dunks against New Zealand during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group C match between US and New Zealand at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city, suburban Manila on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP) (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)