PHOTOS: Adele at NBA games through the years

PHOTOS: Adele at NBA games through the years

Gallery

PHOTOS: Adele at NBA games through the years

September 14, 2023- by

By |

Superstar English pop singer Adele has become a mainstay at NBA games recently thanks to her relationship with Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and agent to many of the biggest names in the sport, including LeBron JamesDraymond Green and Anthony Davis, as well as Zach LaVine and Darius Garland.

According to People, Adele and Paul were first spotted together during Game 5 of the 2021 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns and first met at a party a few years prior.

Below, check out some of the best pictures of Adele at NBA games throughout the years.

, , , , Basketball, Gallery, NBA

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home