PHOTOS: Adele at NBA games through the years

Superstar English pop singer Adele has become a mainstay at NBA games recently thanks to her relationship with Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports and agent to many of the biggest names in the sport, including LeBron James, Draymond Green and Anthony Davis, as well as Zach LaVine and Darius Garland.

According to People, Adele and Paul were first spotted together during Game 5 of the 2021 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns and first met at a party a few years prior.

Below, check out some of the best pictures of Adele at NBA games throughout the years.

Singer Adele sits court side during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Phoenix Suns Arena.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele looks on next to Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele looks on during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele looks on during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele looks walks in during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele looks walks in during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele waves a rally towel during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele smiles with Rich Paul during the second half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks slam dunks the ball over Mikal Bridges #25 of the Phoenix Suns late in the second half of game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bucks defeated the Suns 123-119.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 17: Singer Adele and Rich Paul attend game five of the NBA Finals at Footprint Center on July 17, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Bucks defeated the Suns 123-119.

Recording artist Adele in attendance before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Recording artist Adele in attendance before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Recording artist Adele in attendance before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Recording artist Adele in attendance before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Recording artist Adele during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Singer Adele sits court side with sports agent Rich Paul during the first quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center.

Singer Adele sits court side with sports agent Rich Paul during the first quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center.

Rich Paul and Adele watch during the second quarter in game two of the 2022 western conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Adele attends game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena.

Recording artist Adele with actress Nia Long in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

Recording artist Adele with sports agent Rich Paul in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

Recording artist Adele in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

Recording artist Adele in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Adele reacts while attending the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Adele and Rich Paul attend game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Adele attends game three of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.