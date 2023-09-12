LOOK: G League Fall Invitational with top prospects Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland

Last week, the G League Ignite hosted its first-ever NBA G League Fall Invitational, playing two games against the NBL’s Perth Wildcats on September 6 and 8. There was a lot of buzz with the new elite prospects of the Ignite of Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland going up against another elite top talent in Alexandre Sarr of the Wildcats.

Check out photos from the two games below.

HENDERSON, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 06: Alex Sarr #20 of the Perth Wildcats warms up before an NBA G League Fall Invitational game against G League Ignite on September 06, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada.

HENDERSON, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 06: Alex Sarr #20 of the Perth Wildcats goes up for a dunk in front of London Johnson #2 of G League Ignite in the first half of an NBA G League Fall Invitational game on September 06, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada.

HENDERSON, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 06: Alex Sarr #20 of the Perth Wildcats blocks a shot by Matas Buzelis #13 of G League Ignite in the first half of an NBA G League Fall Invitational game on September 06, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada.

