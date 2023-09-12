LOOK: G League Fall Invitational with top prospects Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland

Last week, the G League Ignite hosted its first-ever NBA G League Fall Invitational, playing two games against the NBL’s Perth Wildcats on September 6 and 8. There was a lot of buzz with the new elite prospects of the Ignite of Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland going up against another elite top talent in Alexandre Sarr of the Wildcats.

