Check out the 17 coolest shoes PJ Tucker wore this season

Houston Rockets swingman PJ Tucker is widely recognized as the NBA’s sneaker king, known for usually rocking the latest and most fashionable shoes Nike and Jordan Brand have to offer.

Per The Undefeated, during the 2018 NBA playoffs, Tucker unleashed 22 different pairs of sneakers despite the fact that Houston played 17 games, meaning in some contests, Tucker was switching sneakers at halftime.

Tucker’s shoe game is that important to him.

The most interesting part of the brutishly strong forward’s shoe obsession is that Tucker often wears certain sneakers that are usually considered more for fashion than performance, and even in spite of that, he’ll still rock his shoes with pride – in important games for the Rockets, at that.

Below, 17 different – and awesome – pairs of sneakers that Tucker, No. 17 for Houston, has worn in games.

PJ Tucker wearing OVO x Air Jordan 11 Sample at Boston on February 29

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Kobe 5 Protro at Houston on January 18

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro PE at Houston on January 15

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low 4KB 'Red Horse' at Houston on January 15

PJ Tucker wearing Jordan Super Fly SE PE at Memphis on January 14

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro 'Wizenard' PE at Atlanta on January 8

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe IV '61 Points' Edition at Houston on January 3

PJ Tucker wearing Air Jordan 13 Low 'Varsity Maize' at Houston on December 28

PJ Tucker wearing Air Jordan 4 'Wahlburgers' at San Francisco on December 25

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro PE at Houston on December 16

PJ Tucker wearing Air Jordan 2 'Doernbecher' at Houston on December 16

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro P at Houston on December 16

PJ Tucker wearing Air Jordan 11 Low IE 'Argon Blue' at Orlando on December 13

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Protro at Toronto on December 5

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Zoom KD 4 at Toronto on December 5

PJ Tucker wearing Nike Huarache 2K5 Mike PE at Houston on November 27