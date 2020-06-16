USA Today Sports

Check out the 17 coolest shoes PJ Tucker wore this season

Houston Rockets swingman PJ Tucker is widely recognized as the NBA’s sneaker king, known for usually rocking the latest and most fashionable shoes Nike and Jordan Brand have to offer.

Per The Undefeated, during the 2018 NBA playoffs, Tucker unleashed 22 different pairs of sneakers despite the fact that Houston played 17 games, meaning in some contests, Tucker was switching sneakers at halftime.

Tucker’s shoe game is that important to him.

The most interesting part of the brutishly strong forward’s shoe obsession is that Tucker often wears certain sneakers that are usually considered more for fashion than performance, and even in spite of that, he’ll still rock his shoes with pride – in important games for the Rockets, at that.

Below, 17 different – and awesome – pairs of sneakers that Tucker, No. 17 for Houston, has worn in games.

