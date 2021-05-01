Ranking: The best scoring months in NBA history

A lot has been made of Stephen Curry’s outrageous form in the month of April, which has seen the former two-time league MVP average 37.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting (46.6 percent from deep) since the start of the month.
The praise has been beyond deserved, as one could argue this is legitimately some of the best basketball Curry has ever played, which is ridiculous considering the aforementioned accolades he’s already accumulated in his career.
Regardless, if we were to look at the best scoring months in NBA history, Curry’s hot month of April would rank merely 43rd.
Yes, you read that correctly: There have been 42 higher-scoring months from other players, a who’s-who of legends and Hall-of-Famers, led by Wilt Chamberlain‘s 52.44 points per game in December 1961.
The six highest-scoring averages (minimum: 10 games) actually all belong to Chamberlain, an unfathomable feat, even for one of the most productive players basketball has ever seen.
The seventh highest-scoring month belongs to a modern player, however, as James Harden’s 43.57 points per game in January 2019 ranks No. 7 on the list.
Below, check out the full list of the 50 highest-scoring months in NBA history, including Curry, Harden, Chamberlain and other all-timers like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor.