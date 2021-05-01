Ranking: The best scoring months in NBA history

A lot has been made of Stephen Curry’s outrageous form in the month of April, which has seen the former two-time league MVP average 37.3 points on 51.8 percent shooting (46.6 percent from deep) since the start of the month.

The praise has been beyond deserved, as one could argue this is legitimately some of the best basketball Curry has ever played, which is ridiculous considering the aforementioned accolades he’s already accumulated in his career.

Regardless, if we were to look at the best scoring months in NBA history, Curry’s hot month of April would rank merely 43rd.

Yes, you read that correctly: There have been 42 higher-scoring months from other players, a who’s-who of legends and Hall-of-Famers, led by Wilt Chamberlain‘s 52.44 points per game in December 1961.

The six highest-scoring averages (minimum: 10 games) actually all belong to Chamberlain, an unfathomable feat, even for one of the most productive players basketball has ever seen.

The seventh highest-scoring month belongs to a modern player, however, as James Harden’s 43.57 points per game in January 2019 ranks No. 7 on the list.

Below, check out the full list of the 50 highest-scoring months in NBA history, including Curry, Harden, Chamberlain and other all-timers like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Elgin Baylor.

1. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 52.44 ppg in December 1961

2. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 52.07 ppg in November 1962

3. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 51.79 ppg in January 1962

4. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 50.63 ppg in February 1962

5. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 45.82 ppg in March 1963

6. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 44.07 ppg in November 1961

7. James Harden (Houston Rockets) Averaged 43.57 ppg in January 2019

8. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 43.56 ppg in December 1962

9. Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 43.38 ppg in January 2006

10. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 41.88 ppg in January 1963

11. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 41.63 ppg in November 1964

12. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 41.37 ppg in January 1960

13. Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 41.30 ppg in December 1961

14. Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 40.64 ppg in February 2003

15. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 40.40 ppg in February 1961

16. Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 40.38 ppg in March 2007

17. Rick Barry (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 39.73 ppg in February 1967

18. James Harden (Houston Rockets) Averaged 39.47 ppg in November 2019

19. Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 39.40 ppg in December 1962

20. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 39.25 ppg in February 1963

20. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks) Averaged 39.25 ppg in February 1972

22. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 39.17 ppg in February 1964

23. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) Averaged 39.0 ppg in April 1988

24. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 38.82 ppg in November 1960

25. Rick Barry (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 38.73 ppg in December 1966

26. Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 38.53 ppg in November 1960

27. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) Averaged 38.42 ppg in February 1987

28. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 38.38 ppg in December 1964

29. Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers) Averaged 38.33 ppg in January 1962

30. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 38.27 ppg in December 1963

31. Rick Barry (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 38.25 ppg in November 1966

32. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers) Averaged 38.19 ppg in January 1966

33. Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks) Averaged 38.17 ppg in February 1988

34. Moses Malone (Houston Rockets) Averaged 38.14 ppg in February 1982

35. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 37.90 ppg in March 1964

36. Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors) Averaged 37.72 ppg in January 1964

37. Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors) Averaged 37.71 ppg in January 1961

38. Tiny Archibald (Cincinnati Royals) Averaged 37.69 ppg in March 1972

39. James Harden (Houston Rockets) Averaged 37.64 ppg in February 2019

40. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) Averaged 37.46 ppg in November 1986

41. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) Averaged 37.40 ppg in December 1986

42. James Harden (Houston Rockets) Averaged 37.29 ppg in December 2019

43. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Averaged 37.27 ppg in April 2021

44. Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals) Averaged 36.93 ppg in February 1965

45. George Gervin (San Antonio Spurs) Averaged 36.88 ppg in January 1980

46. Bob McAdoo (Buffalo Braves) Averaged 36.86 ppg in March 1975

47. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Averaged 36.70 ppg in February 2016

47. Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) Averaged 36.70 ppg in January 2021

49. Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) Averaged 36.64 ppg in January 1987